Trail RCMP; Wood warning, wanted in Winlaw and a wanderer

The cost of lumber is skyrocketing across the country leading to an increase in theft

Police are warning locals to keep an eye on their 2x4s because the skyrocketing price of timber is leading to theft of wood in the Trail area.

Trail RCMP were called to a construction site in the 8000-block of Waneta Road last week after a caller reported 20 pieces of lumber were stolen from the lot some time during the night.

Police have received informal reports about several other lumber and attempted lumber thefts, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

”Trail RCMP warns the public that thieves are targeting locations with building materials due to the rising costs of lumber.”

Secure tools, equipment, and building materials, he advised, adding that locals should contact the Trail detachment to report any incidents of theft.

Wanted man

The Trail detachment received a call the afternoon of May 14 informing police that someone was erratically driving a vehicle, and passing other vehicles unsafely, on Highway 22 near Genelle.

A RCMP officer conducted patrols and located the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 3B and Highway Drive, in Trail.

The police officer detained the vehicle and the driver for alleged traffic violations.

During the course of the traffic stop, the man allegedly provided two different false names to the RCMP, who subsequently arrested the man for obstruction. Police searched the vehicle following the man’s arrest and allegedly located a loaded shotgun.

The driver was eventually identified by police as a 53-year-old Winlaw man. Further investigation revealed the man had three outstanding warrants for his arrest from other jurisdictions.

He was held in police custody to appear before the courts in relation to the warrants.

Patient returned

A Trail RCMP officer was carrying out a routine patrol on May 14 when he spotted a man in what appeared to be hospital clothing.

The man was observed hitchhiking at the intersection of Highway 3B and Rossland Avenue in Trail. The police officer spoke with the cooperative man who agreed to return to the hospital in Trail.

The Castlegar man, 42, had departed from the hospital without being formally discharged earlier that day.

Medical staff subsequently issued a Mental Health Act warrant for his apprehension.



