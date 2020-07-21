(Trail Times file photo)

Trail re-starts in-person council meetings

Elected municipal officials have been meeting via Zoom since the end of March

Trail council meetings reconvened in-person at city hall last night, which is all part of the municipal transition into a phased reopening plan that’s been underway since mid-May.

“We have been conducting council meetings online through the Zoom platform since the end of March,” said Sandy Lucchini, Trail’s deputy corporate administrator.

“As we revert to in-person meetings, the city will ensure that COVID-19 preventative measures are in place and implemented for all members of council, city staff, and members of the public who attend the meetings.”

The meetings take place in council chambers, and precautions include mandatory hand sanitation, arranged seating for council to maintain physical distancing, a maximum of five persons in the public gallery, and availability of disposable face masks, which are optional for all attendees.

“Public participation is essential in the operation of local government,” said Lucchini. “Although this revised format is very different from our past practices, our COVID-19 preventative measures will allow us to resume the meetings while still being able to accommodate the members of the community.”

Anyone wanting to address council and delegation requests for an upcoming regular council meeting should be made in advance with city staff. To make these arrangements call Lucchini at 250.364.0809 or email slucchini@trail.ca.

In another move forward last week, the city extended hours of service at the Trail Riverfront Centre in both the library and museum.

While the library stacks and museum galleries are now open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., only 10 people are permitted in the facility at one time, and staff asks all patrons to respect the posted signage.

At the Monday governance meeting, council reviewed a reopening strategy for the indoor pool and the fitness area of Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre.

As well, city leaders looked at a number of public works reports and considered several contract awards related to infrastructure improvement, including a $338,000 contract for paving jobs around the city this year.

The Trail Times will report on these decisions later this week.

Read more: Trail council delays property tax payments

Read more: Latest on COVID-19


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Just Posted

Rossland revamping plastic bag bylaw

New fees for non-reusable bags, plastic straw ban some of new changes

Trail re-starts in-person council meetings

Elected municipal officials have been meeting via Zoom since the end of March

Sentencing trial begins for man guilty of manslaughter in Nelson death

Miles Halverson killed Matt Reeder in 2018

Interior Health reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry concerned over increase in cases ‘especially among young people’

Man suffers life-threatening injuries from stabbing near Trail park

RCMP have confirmed the stabbing happened on July 19 near the East Trail park

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Coastal B.C. community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Most Read