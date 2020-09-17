Trail reboots pool and rec programs

Check out the city’s ‘Welcome Back’ newsletter for info on pool and fall programs

The Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre pool reopened on Sept. 16. (Jim Bailey photo)

Residents missing their daily swim can do a modified dive back into their routine as Trail Parks and Recreation announced the pool and programs at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre reopened this week.

A limited selection of aqua and fitness programs for kids and adults have been scheduled, while pool times and program details are available in the city’s ‘Welcome Back Newsletter,’ available online at trail.ca.

However, there will be a plethora of pool protocols in place for the return, and a reminder that the fitness centre and pools are no longer integrated. Users must pay separately and make reservations for each service.

POOL USERS

Pool users must call in advance to book a swim time.

Occupancy loads for the pools will be managed and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

For lane swim or swim rental, only the 25-m pool is open. The hot tub, leisure pool, water slide, steam room, drop of doom and rope swing will remain closed due to the difficulty with maintaining physical distances and cleaning surfaces. This will be re-evaluated at a later date.

For ‘Family Swim’ all three pools and the diving board will be open, with capacities posted.

Red Cross swim lessons are also postponed at this time. Private lessons will be added in October.

Come dressed and ready if possible.

To book a time, call city staff at 250.364.0888 or 250.368.6484 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

See Parks and Rec Aquatic Service FAQ document to learn more about the pools’ operations.

FALL PROGRAMS

Registration for programs is now open.

Fall programs include Aquafit, AquaZumba, and a variety of kids programs and fitness programs that require pre-registration. Drop-ins are not permitted.

Aquafit participants are encouraged to read the Aquafit newsletter and information document before registering.

The fitness centre has been open since Aug. 11 and workout times are available by appointment only.

City of Trail