Trail receives grant for Groutage Avenue redevelopment

Key elements for Groutage Avenue redevelopment include road and parking improvements, sewer and water upgrades, streetscapes, and signage.

The City of Trail announced Friday that Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) is providing $500,000 for redevelopment of Groutage Avenue.

With an estimated total cost of $1.75 million, the city is covering the remaining $1.25 million.

The goal of the project is to integrate the “missing link” stretch of Groutage Avenue between the Trail Riverfront Centre and Jubilee Park with Rotary Park near the Columbia River Skywalk.

Development plans involve connecting the existing pedestrian and cycling-friendly infrastructure along the Esplanade and pedestrian bridge. Key elements include road and parking improvements, sewer and water upgrades, softscape plantings, furniture, points of interest, and signage additions.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Trust for supporting this project,” said Trail Mayor Colleen Jones. “This is an important capital project for Trail as it will finally complete a safe and welcoming walkable connection between East and West Trail while continuing to create a green framework within our community.”

The city says the project ­­­­aligns with highlights and recommendations outlined in several municipal plans including the downtown and active transportation plans, parks and recreation’s master plan and the Lower Columbia Healthy Communities Plan.

“Moving forward with this project and other recommendations in these documents will continue our connection with the Columbia River while enhancing pedestrian and cycling opportunities along the Esplanade and other neighbourhoods in our city,” said Jones. “Although we have a lot of work to do in order to support a more climate resilient community, we are moving in the right direction as we finally complete this riverside area.”

The city anticipates starting the project later this summer.

“This project will create a significant active transportation route in downtown Trail, promoting healthy lifestyles for people of all ages and abilities while encouraging environmentally friendly travel,” said Will Nixon, Trust senior manager. “We congratulate the City of Trail on their efforts so far; more options for walking and cycling in the downtown will be a great addition to the community.”

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Contact

City of TrailColumbia Basininfrastructure