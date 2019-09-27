Submitted photo

Trail recognized for commitment to Communities in Bloom

The city has been part of the program since 2002

The City of Trail was recognized for its dedication to Communities in Bloom (CiB) this week during the Union of B.C. Municipalities conference in Vancouver. (From left) Coun. Robert Cacchioni, Coun. Colleen Jones, Mayor Lisa Pasin, and Coun. Paul Butler accepted a certificate of appreciation for the city’s commitment to the principles of the CiB program. Coun. Carol Dobie travelled to Nova Scotia this week to represent the city as it competes alongside Rosemère QC and Summerside P.E.I. in the Class of Champions, medium category, for the 25th Edition of Communities in Bloom. Awards will be announced Saturday.

About Communities in Bloom:

Communities in Bloom (CiB) is a national Canadian non-profit, volunteer-based program that promotes “people, plants and pride” in which cities across Canada enter the competition and are awarded “Bloom Ratings.”

Cities are evaluated on floral displays, landscapes, turf and ground covers, urban forestry, community involvement, heritage conservation, environmental awareness and tidiness. This organization is committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility and beautification through community participation and the challenge of competition.

Trail’s Community in Bloom Committee has been in involved in this program since 2002 and has achieved the following accomplishments:

2004 – Won best city in B.C. in its category (population under 10,000);

2006 – Won the National competition with a score of 86.2%(7,500 – 10,000 population-category);

2007-2009 – Entered the International competition and maintained 5-Bloom rating;

2009 – Recognized for the Colombo Lodge’s piazza development;

2009 – Awarded the first-ever Butchart Gardens Land Reclamation Award;

2010 – Won the National competition with a score of 89.7%;

2011 – 2013 – Entered International competitions and maintained 5-Bloom rating;

2012 – Won the Floral Award which represents the Best Floral City in Canada;

2013 – Entered the International competition and maintained 5-Bloom rating;

2014 – Entered the International competition, maintained five blooms but also won the Landscape Award – given to a city with the best-landscaped areas in Canada.

2015 – Won the International (Medium) competition and maintained 5-Bloom rating (bronze) with a score of 85.3%.

2016 – Won the Community Achievement Award, which brought Canadian garden guru Mark Cullen to Trail for a special volunteer appreciation night.

2017 – Entered the Communities in Bloom Class of Champions category and maintained 5-Bloom rating.

2018 – Entered the Communities in Bloom Class of Champions category and maintained 5 Bloom rating.

