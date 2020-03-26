City of Trail asks residents to respect playground and park closures. (Jim Bailey photo)

Trail reminds residents all parks are closed

Shutdowns started in the City of Trail last week

“It’s TIME to be a part of the solution,” implores the City of Trail.

With that said, the city is reminding everyone that all municipal parks and playgrounds are closed until further notice.

Read the latest COVID-19 news here: Trail Times/Black Press coverage

“Please refrain from social gatherings, self isolate and stay at home,” the city reiterated. “This is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We understand you may need to go get essentials. If you do, ensure you always practice social distancing and frequent hand washing,” the city says.

“We are all in this together and the city appreciates everyone’s cooperation. Let’s work together to keep everyone in our community healthy and safe.”

All Trail parks were closed on Friday.

On March 19, Trail City Hall was closed until further notice.

“Our main concern right now is maintaining the health of our community,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin.

“We understand the closure of city hall and the closure of our other city facilities earlier in the week make things difficult for some people, but these precautions are necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

At the beginning of last week, the city announced the closure of its recreation facilities and the Trail Riverfront Centre, and also made the decision to cancel Silver City Days, scheduled for May 6 through May 10.

Also last week, the provincial government announced classes for Kindergarten to Grade 12 in the public school system are suspended until the fall, and many non-essential services and businesses decided to temporarily close their doors.

“It’s all about prevention, and measures need to be taken seriously,” said Pasin.

“The city’s closures align with the province’s strong suggestion to practice social distancing to help prevent spread of the virus. Let’s work together on this to flatten the curve, and let’s be courteous and kind to one another during this unexpected circumstance.”

Three more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in B.C., health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

The total number of cases in B.C. has now hit 472, with 48 new cases since Saturday. Henry said 33 people are in hospital due to the virus, and 14 of those are in intensive care. There have been 13 deaths, and Henry said 100 people have now recovered from the illness and been released from self-isolation.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCoronavirusLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave
Next story
B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Just Posted

Kootenay doctor mobilizes engineers in effort to bolster PPE supply

West Kootenay doctor, engineers and volunteers create personal protection equipment with 3D printers

Trail mayor sends message to residents regarding COVID-19

Letter to the Editor from Mayor Lisa Pasin

Interior Heath issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

Trail reminds residents all parks are closed

Shutdowns started in the City of Trail last week

UPDATED: Respiratory outbreak, not COVID-19, hits New Denver health facility

Visitors asked to stay away from Slocan Community Health Centre

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Thousands of volunteer offers to be matched up to need

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Purple Day 2020: Epilepsy awareness heads online

More than 260,000 Canadians are diagnosed with epilepsy

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

West Fraser shutting B.C. sawmills for week of March 30 due to COVID-19

Forest products demand down due to pandemic, forest company says

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Most Read