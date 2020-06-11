Trail reopens playgrounds and family spray park

The gradual opening up of city amenities is being done with a phased approach

The City of Trail reopened the Gyro Park spray park and playground on Thursday. (City of Trail photo)

With the forecast showing sunny skies and a high of 27 C on Friday, there’s cheery news from the city.

The parks and recreation department reopened municipal playgrounds on Thursday as well as the ever-popular Gyro Park spray park in East Trail.

Opening up these public amenities is part of Trail’s COVID-19 plan to carefully reopen city-owned outdoor spaces with a phased approach that includes ongoing transmission prevention measures.

All open playgrounds and the spray park will be signed with the following usage guidelines:

• Stay home if you are sick

• Physical distance two metres at all times

• Bring sanitizer to clean your hands

• If the park is busy, try another time

• Children only on the playground structures

• Take turns, be courteous

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we all work together during our re-opening phases,” the city states.

“We also commend the members of our community for their ongoing diligence and dedication to COVID-19 prevention.”

Of note, is that the playground structure at the Haley Park complex and the swing set at Pople Park will be undergoing maintenance and will remain closed until this work is complete.

The playgrounds were officially closed on March 20 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Since then, the city has been working closely with representatives from provincial and regional municipal governments to develop re-opening plans that include enhanced operating protocols to support the highest level of continued COVID-19 preventative measures for everyone in the community.



