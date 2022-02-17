Trail residents can enjoy a free swim and skate over Family Day

Join in the fun as the City of Trail celebrates Family Day with free festivities.

The City of Trail is inviting the public out to a free skate and swim over the Family Day long weekend. Photo: City of Trail

With support from the province and the Murphy Family Foundation, Trail parks and recreation is offering free swimming and skating for Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.

The Murphy Family Foundation announced a $500,000 Cdn donation to the city to keep the Kids Rink open in the Trail Memorial Centre from October to July for the next six years, and have already opened the ice to free public skating.

The Smoke Eaters were especially happy with the announcement, which will be a benefit to the team as well as the public.

“The Trail Smoke Eaters are thrilled about this amazing opportunity for nearly year-round ice in the Home of Champions, benefiting Greater Trail and Kootenay players alike,” said Director of Hockey Operations, Craig Clare. “We’re excited that the Trail Memorial Centre will be the only facility of its kind east of Kelowna, allowing our players to stay here and train here.

“We’re once again grateful to the Murphy Family Foundation for their donations to this project and their continued commitment to our community.”

Every Saturday, from Feb. 5 to March 26 and every Wednesday from Feb. 9 to March 30 there will be free public skating at the Trail Memorial Centre courtesy of the Murphy Family Foundation. The free skates go Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For Family Day, the city invites skaters to free skating from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Also, Trail recreation is offering free swimming at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre, which will go Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, free swims at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre go at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Advance registration is mandatory for all swim and skate times and is available at trailrecreation.ca, or call 250.364.0858.

As of December 2021, proof of full vaccination (two doses) is required for all Trail Parks and Recreation activities for participants aged 12 years and older. Before pre-registering, you must verify your full vaccination status in advance through Trail Parks and Recreation at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre with your vaccine passport and government issued ID (ID required for participants aged 19 years and older).

Call 250.364.0858 to register or for the best time to visit the facility to complete this process.

