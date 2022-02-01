Trail residents encouraged to take city survey on transportation plan

Trail residents can go online and fill out the Action Transportation Plan survey at trail.ca.

The City of Trail is asking residents to fill out a survey on how they would like to see the Active Transportation Planning Grant (ATP) implemented.

The city received a $41,125 grant from the B.C. Active Infrastructure Program and will match that figure and activate its own plan by March 2023.

The ATP fund helps communities build safe bike routes and walking paths that include the use of non-motorized equipment such as wheelchairs and other mobility aids, skateboards, roller blades, and scooters. The city maintains that improved infrastructure will make Trail more livable and better-connected to surrounding communities. It not only encourages residents to get more active, but leaving their vehicles at home will help the environment by reducing carbon emissions.

“The Active Transportation Network Plan will provide strategic direction to the community’s goal of prioritizing healthy living with accessible walking, cycling and other active transportation networks for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities,” Mayor Lisa Pasin stated early last fall.

The survey asks residents about their preferred methods of non-motorized mobility and to share their thoughts on how the plan can improve accessibility to the Greater Trail communities.

It also requests that residents identify transportation impediments and infrastructure needed to facilitate a more active and environmentally friendly approach to transportation.

To access the survey go to the city’s website: trail.ca/ATP.

The public engagement survey is one facet of the project. Data sources, reports, and engaging key stakeholders will also be used in the compilation of the ATP and provide information that will “help establish the current mode of transportation share, existing routes and volumes, and origin-destinations.”

The Lower Columbia Initiatives Corporation, the Lower Columbia Community Development Team Society, and Community Futures Greater Trail fully support the plan and provided letters that were submitted with the grant application.

Fruitvale and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary also received ATP grants.

Rossland has been actively promoting its active transportation policy since accessing the grant in the first intake in October, 2020. Rossland developed the South Kootenay Green Links Trail, a bike/e-bike commuter friendly link that will hopefully one day connect Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale.

Rossland completed the first section of the Green Links Trail known as the Wagon Road, from Esling Drive to Redstone Drive this past summer.

Over the next three years, $36 million has been committed to the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program, with nearly $13.7 million in funding awarded in 2021.

