Trail response teams help man off ledge

Trail and Greater District RCMP helped a man in crisis on Thursday.

A man was experiencing a mental health crisis at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital when RCMP was notified.

The man was believed to be in the immediate area of the local Trail Hospital. Front line officers promptly responded to the medical facility’s parking lot, where they located the man’s vehicle un-occupied.

This discovery prompted a search of the immediate area for the man.

Police officers at the scene spotted the man standing on the edge of a steep drop off and began efforts to speak with the man, with a goal of de-escalating the situation, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the RCMP Southeast District, said in a release.

Concerned for the man’s personal safety and overall well-being, police called upon the assistance of specially trained RCMP Crisis Negotiators.

A high-angle rescue team from the local Trail Fire Department and emergency medical crews with BC Emergency Health Services were called to the scene as a precaution to assist and prepare for a possible rescue.

Following over four hours of negotiations with the man, with invaluable support from medical professionals from the hospital, the man climbed away from the ledge of the cliff facing, where he was then safely apprehended by police under the BC Mental Health Act.

He was taken to the hospital for an immediate medical assessment and care.

Read: Women busted in West Trail with drugs and weapons



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter