Trail Riverfront Centre reopens Monday, with precautions

After three long months of library lockdown, Trail readers no matter the age, will be pleased to hear the Riverfront Centre is reopening on Monday.

It won’t be business as usual – services will be limited, hours of operation are reduced and curbside pickup remains – but it’s a start.

Of note is that the library stacks remain closed until further notice as does the Trail Museum and Archives.

“The City of Trail is continuing with its phased approach to reopen city facilities and amenities,” the municipal release reads. “These reopening plans include enhanced operating protocols that demonstrate the highest level of continued COVID-19 preventative measures for our employees and patrons.”

Starting Monday, June 15, the following Riverfront Centre services will be offered Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

– Library curbside pick-up

– Computer access, by appointment only. Call 250.364.0821 to book.

– Visitor information

– Gift Shop (card payment only)

– Printing services

Trail Riverfront Centre staff will be on hand for inquiries, and patrons visiting the facility will need to follow the preventative measures that will be clearly outlined on posted signage outside and inside the building.

Preventative measures at the Trail Riverfront Centre include:

– Three patrons in the building at a time. Those waiting to enter are asked to queue outside the main doors.

– Physical distancing. All patrons are asked to keep two metres from others at all times.

– All patrons entering this facility must clean their hands with the provided hand sanitizer.

“We thank everyone for their ongoing patience, cooperation, and we commend all of you for your hard work and sacrifices over the last two months,” the city states.

“We ask that you continue to follow all recommended preventative measures and adhere to any restrictions noted by the city as sites continue to re-open. And, please be supportive and courteous so we can continue to protect everyone.”



