The Riverfront Centre reopens Monday. (Trail Times file photo)

Trail Riverfront Centre reopens Monday, with precautions

Covid protocols are in place, services are limited, and hours of operation are reduced

After three long months of library lockdown, Trail readers no matter the age, will be pleased to hear the Riverfront Centre is reopening on Monday.

It won’t be business as usual – services will be limited, hours of operation are reduced and curbside pickup remains – but it’s a start.

Of note is that the library stacks remain closed until further notice as does the Trail Museum and Archives.

“The City of Trail is continuing with its phased approach to reopen city facilities and amenities,” the municipal release reads. “These reopening plans include enhanced operating protocols that demonstrate the highest level of continued COVID-19 preventative measures for our employees and patrons.”

Starting Monday, June 15, the following Riverfront Centre services will be offered Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

– Library curbside pick-up

– Computer access, by appointment only. Call 250.364.0821 to book.

– Visitor information

– Gift Shop (card payment only)

– Printing services

Trail Riverfront Centre staff will be on hand for inquiries, and patrons visiting the facility will need to follow the preventative measures that will be clearly outlined on posted signage outside and inside the building.

Preventative measures at the Trail Riverfront Centre include:

– Three patrons in the building at a time. Those waiting to enter are asked to queue outside the main doors.

– Physical distancing. All patrons are asked to keep two metres from others at all times.

– All patrons entering this facility must clean their hands with the provided hand sanitizer.

“We thank everyone for their ongoing patience, cooperation, and we commend all of you for your hard work and sacrifices over the last two months,” the city states.

“We ask that you continue to follow all recommended preventative measures and adhere to any restrictions noted by the city as sites continue to re-open. And, please be supportive and courteous so we can continue to protect everyone.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford
Next story
Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Just Posted

Trail Riverfront Centre reopens Monday, with precautions

Covid protocols are in place, services are limited, and hours of operation are reduced

RCMP asking for witnesses after stolen car recovered at Bombi Junction near Salmo

It appears that people may have stopped to assist the suspects with engine trouble.

Construction almost complete on new Rossland Search and Rescue facility

Crews have been hard at work over last two years to complete project

VIDEO: Nelson firefighters battle fire at Victoria and Josephine

Building home to several businesses, including restaurant and dry cleaner

Recognizing Trail Status of Women Council, 50 years later

PHOTOS: This group of women leaders established the first daycare in Trail

Politics as normal suspended in B.C., but will that change when house returns?

Wilkinson said support for Dr. Bonnie Henry necessary, but Liberals want the economy to recover quickly

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The provincial court has now set out a series of standards to cautiously reopen

‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ B.C.teacher says of racism he’s faced

Surrey school district hopes to have ‘clear action in place’ by the fall

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Most Read