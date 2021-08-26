Trail road rage incident starts in parking lot

Trail RCMP sent a ‘Be On the Lookout For’ to other detachments to search for a man and his truck

An isolated incident of parking rage has the Greater Trail and District RCMP on the lookout for a man and his pickup.

At around noon on August 21, Trail RCMP received a complaint about a road rage incident which began in the Waneta Plaza parking lot located in the 8100 block of Hwy 3B, in Trail.

According to RCMP, a 56-year-old husband and 50-year-old wife attended a coffee shop in the area when a man started berating them about how their vehicle was parked. The suspect then tried to pick a fight, without success.

The couple left the area and were followed by the suspect in his truck onto Hwy 3B. The suspect sped past the couple’s vehicle clipping their side mirror and destroying his own in the collision.

The truck then turned around at the intersection of Hwy 3B and Carnation Drive, drove at the couple’s vehicle in another near miss before fleeing eastbound toward Fruitvale.

The Trail RCMP were notified, conducted patrols for the truck, and sent a Be On the Lookout For (BOLF) to other RCMP detachments to search for the man and his truck.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older white Chevrolet pick up truck with a black bumper, a dent behind the driver’s door, and an Alberta licence plate on the rear (no front plate).

A side mirror is damaged from the above collision.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this truck, or know the identity of the suspect driver, please contact the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566 to speak to an investigator.

