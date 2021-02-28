Trail-Rossland support 2026 BC Winter Games bid

The Greater Trail communities hosted the event in 1996 and 2006

Trail and Rossland are teaming up for a bid to host the 2026 BC Winter Games.

Members of Trail council held a special governance meeting via Zoom on Feb. 18 to pass a resolution to bid on the games before the Feb. 19 deadline.

The municipalities were approached by B.C. games director Wayne Naka after no bids for 2026 were submitted.

Trail Parks and Recreations Director Trisha Davison explained the process for councillors, and acknowledged the support from Naka.

“It seems like we have a lot of support from Mr. Naka in this activity, he is keen to help us have a successful bid and see this event come to our community,” Davison noted.

“I think it would be a real neat thing to have us look forward to, it’s a light at the end of the COVID tunnel and it would be nice to see a major sporting event come to our city, and certainly have more time to prepare for it.”

Rossland and Trail agreed to share expenses, which includes a $55,000 financial commitment and the same amount for in-kind services by 2024 to proceed with planning.

Greater Trail already has a template after hosting the games in 1996 and 2006. Trail Coun. Sandy Santori reflected on the previous games and the potential benefits for Greater Trail.

“Every hotel room between here and Salmo will be filled right up and it’s a good little boost for local businesses,” said Santori. “In my opinion the financial hit to the City of Trail will be minimal at best.”

The 2006 BC Winter Games proved a regional effort with Nelson and Castlegar also hosting various events. The BC Winter Games society also offers assistance for vetting sports facilities and sites, and with five years to prepare and make improvements where necessary, Trail council voted unanimously to go ahead with the bid resolution.

“We’re pretty lucky in that we have all the facilities in one core and to have a world renowned ski hill and cross-country track six miles from here, the logistics of hosting it is a natural for this area,” added Santori.

In 2006, there were 27 sporting events competing at the winter games with 16 venues used in Greater Trail.

