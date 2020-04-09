The RV park located off Highway 3B near Waneta Plaza remains closed, as do all other indoor and outdoor recreational amenities in Trail. (Photo by Lawton Cook on Unsplash)

Trail RV Park, Gyro Park closed until May 31

Shutdowns align with province closing all BC Parks for another two months

With the entire BC Parks network closed until at least the end of May – meaning all parks, campgrounds, protected areas, conservancies, and ecological reserves – the City of Trail is advising the public that the municipal RV Park and two sani-dump stations remain closed until further notice.

“The city’s decision to extend the closure of these amenities aligns with BC Parks’ April 8, 2020 announcement to immediately close the entire BC Parks system,” the municipality announced Wednesday afternoon.

“We also remind everyone that all city facilities including, parks, playgrounds, sports fields/courts, the Trail SK8 Park, and all beaches remain closed until further notice,” the release reads.

“The city’s commitment to COVID-19 prevention is ongoing, and we will continue to follow the direction from local, provincial and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The following is a list of city recreational spaces that are closed for event and tournament bookings:

  • Trail SK8 Park
  • Gyro Park
  • Butler Park playing field and tennis / pickleball courts
  • Haley Park Complex
  • Pople Park
  • Andy Bilesky Little League Park
  • Bocce Sports Facility
  • Upper Sunningdale Park
  • Tadanac Park
  • Lower Sunningdale Park Multi-Sport Court
  • Jubilee Park

List of closed facilities:

  • Trail City Hall
  • Public Works
  • Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre
  • Trail Riverfront Centre (Museum, Library, Visitor Centre)
  • Trail Memorial Centre
  • Trail Regional Airport (effective March 24, 2020)
  • Willi Krause Fieldhouse
  • Public washrooms at Gyro Park
  • City-owned sani-dump on Rossland Avenue at the chain-up area
  • Sani-dump located at the City of Trail RV Park in Waneta

