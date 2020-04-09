Trail RV Park, Gyro Park closed until May 31

Shutdowns align with province closing all BC Parks for another two months

With the entire BC Parks network closed until at least the end of May – meaning all parks, campgrounds, protected areas, conservancies, and ecological reserves – the City of Trail is advising the public that the municipal RV Park and two sani-dump stations remain closed until further notice.

“The city’s decision to extend the closure of these amenities aligns with BC Parks’ April 8, 2020 announcement to immediately close the entire BC Parks system,” the municipality announced Wednesday afternoon.

“We also remind everyone that all city facilities including, parks, playgrounds, sports fields/courts, the Trail SK8 Park, and all beaches remain closed until further notice,” the release reads.

“The city’s commitment to COVID-19 prevention is ongoing, and we will continue to follow the direction from local, provincial and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The following is a list of city recreational spaces that are closed for event and tournament bookings:

Trail SK8 Park

Gyro Park

Butler Park playing field and tennis / pickleball courts

Haley Park Complex

Pople Park

Andy Bilesky Little League Park

Bocce Sports Facility

Upper Sunningdale Park

Tadanac Park

Lower Sunningdale Park Multi-Sport Court

Jubilee Park

List of closed facilities:

Trail City Hall

Public Works

Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre

Trail Riverfront Centre (Museum, Library, Visitor Centre)

Trail Memorial Centre

Trail Regional Airport (effective March 24, 2020)

Willi Krause Fieldhouse

Public washrooms at Gyro Park

City-owned sani-dump on Rossland Avenue at the chain-up area

Sani-dump located at the City of Trail RV Park in Waneta

