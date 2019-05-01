Trail seeks tenders for hotel teardown

Construction demolition bids must be in to the City of Trail by May 22

Crews were at the Union Hotel on Tuesday tossing out old materials remaining in the long-vacated establishment. (Guy Bertrand photo)

The City of Trail opened the field to demolition tenders on Tuesday, as rotting mattresses and other miscellaneous refuse from the innards of the old Union Hotel were tossed into a garbage bin as last steps before teardown.

The municipality is requesting bids from contractors to raze and remediate the establishment, located at 898 Victoria Street, as well one other existing building located at 1144 Cedar Avenue.

Earlier this year, council approved a budget of $950,000 to tear down the structures, install new water, sewer and storm systems and backfill the property so the centrally-located lots are primed for re-development.

“The costs to deal with this property have been substantial due to the age of, and state of the property at time of acquisition,” Mayor Lisa Pasin said.

“The city is committed to fully remediate the Union Hotel property to further economic development opportunities within the City of Trail. Due to the property’s location on the main business corridor of the city, it is viewed as a prime location for a business to relocate.”

The first phase of the Union Hotel teardown was completed in 2018, and included the demolition and disposal of 1140 Cedar Avenue (small house in the alley), as well as hazardous material abatement.

“We are really looking forward to completing the Union Hotel Demolition Project,” Pasin said. “And getting that land ready for re-sale in this fiscal year.”

The deadline for demolition tenders is May 22.



