Photo: Trail Times

Trail senior hurt in alleged assault, woman suspect charged

The alleged assault occurred in downtown Trail Friday at 6 p.m.

The evening of Friday, May 6, the RCMP responded to a call about a Trail senior injured from an assault in downtown Trail.

Police say a 23-year old Trail woman allegedly assaulted the victim, aged 78, in the 800 block of Helena Street.

The dispute allegedly arose after the older woman asked the younger woman to move as she was blocking a staircase located in the area.

It is alleged that the younger woman struck then pushed down the senior before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Trail hospital to receive medical treatment for her injuries.

Trail RCMP located and arrested the 23-year-old suspect for criminal assault.

She is scheduled for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on July 21.

“I understand the concerns that this type of crime causes in the community,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “We will be continuing to investigate the matter and monitoring the accused as she awaits her upcoming court date.”

