Trail shuts down all parks and playgrounds

These measures are all under the direction from local, provincial and federal health officials

Under the direction from local, provincial and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Trail has shut down all municipal outdoor recreation spaces.

These latest measures went into effect on Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m.

“All City of Trail playgrounds, sports fields, the Butler Park Tennis/Pickleball courts and the Lower Sunningdale multi-sports courts are closed for public use until further notice,” the city stated.

“All locations mentioned above are clearly signed with the closure information, and it’s imperative that everyone does their part by following these preventative measures.”

For Parks and Recreation closure questions or concerns, residents are asked to call 250.364.0858.

