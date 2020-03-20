Trail shuts down all parks and playgrounds

These measures are all under the direction from local, provincial and federal health officials

Under the direction from local, provincial and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Trail has shut down all municipal outdoor recreation spaces.

These latest measures went into effect on Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m.

“All City of Trail playgrounds, sports fields, the Butler Park Tennis/Pickleball courts and the Lower Sunningdale multi-sports courts are closed for public use until further notice,” the city stated.

“All locations mentioned above are clearly signed with the closure information, and it’s imperative that everyone does their part by following these preventative measures.”

For Parks and Recreation closure questions or concerns, residents are asked to call 250.364.0858.

For all the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic visit trailtimes.ca.

COVID-19 Information and Resources

The City of Trail encourages all residents to take necessary precautions and to consult with credible websites for ongoing updates.

Everyone has a role to play in keeping a safe and healthy community.

For more information read: BC Centre for Disease Control.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has set up a COVID-19 telephone information line at: 1-833-784-4397.

If you think you may have come into contact with COVID-19 or are showing symptoms, CALL 8-1-1 FOR ADVICE.


