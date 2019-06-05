Trail Sk8 Park getting green

Carter (left) and Cawston Tower prepare the shrubs for planting at the Trail Sk8 Park on Tuesday. The Sk8 Park is undergoing a serious greening courtesy of Sierra Landscaping. The family-run business is in the process of putting in trees, shrubs, sod, and a stage, while terracing the land surrounding the park. The Okanagan-based company is also donating yards of sod to complete the project, that is scheduled for dedication in July.