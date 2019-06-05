Carter (left) and Cawston Tower prepare the shrubs for planting at the Trail Sk8 Park on Tuesday. The Sk8 Park is undergoing a serious greening courtesy of Sierra Landscaping. The family-run business is in the process of putting in trees, shrubs, sod, and a stage, while terracing the land surrounding the park. The Okanagan-based company is also donating yards of sod to complete the project, that is scheduled for dedication in July.

Trail Sk8 Park getting green

Landscaping work continues at Trail’s newest attraction

Landscaping work continues at Trail’s newest attraction

 

