City and Trail Smoke Eaters staff joined Trail council members and fans from the community, including the Trail Association for Community Living, to celebrate the arrival of the new Olympia Ice Resurfacer. (Mike Hockley photo)

Trail Smoke Eater fans say “Cheese”

The Olympia re-surfacer replaces the TMC’s 32-year old Zamboni

A group of hockey and ice-skating fans gathered in the Trail Memorial Centre (TMC) on Wednesday to say “cheese” and celebrate a new arrival to the city’s ice-resurfacing fleet.

Previous: Join the City of Trail for a group photo

Previous: New chillers coming to Trail

Some City and Trail Smoke Eaters staff, Joining Mayor Lisa Pasin and councillors Robert Cacchioni, Carol Dobie, Colleen Jones, and Paul Butler, were city and Trail Smoke Eaters staff and community members, including fans from the Trail Association for Community Living.

The TMC’s new Olympia machine’s look is sleek and modern with its adorned Trail black and orange colours, and has some amazing technology that will help save on energy and maintenance.

It has a tighter turning radius than other manufacturers, which means the operators will be able to avoid rubbing the boards in the corners of the arena while getting closer to the edge.

The new machine has a blade leveling system that adjusts the cutting depth automatically to ensure a consistent ice depth across the entire surface.

The new $150,000 machine will replace the blue Zamboni® ice resurfacing machine that was purchased in 1988, and will be a great companion to the TMC’s black Zamboni® machine, purchased in 2005.

For more information on the new Olympia ice resurfacing machine, contact Robert Baker, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation at 250-364-0808 or rbaker@trail.ca.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailhockeyLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19
Next story
UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Just Posted

Kootenay Ignite Women’s Conference coming to Nelson

This year’s theme is Unapologetically You.

Trail Smoke Eater fans say “Cheese”

The Olympia re-surfacer replaces the TMC’s 32-year old Zamboni

Castlegar warming centre closes for season, many lessons learned

The community responded incredibly to calls for help; government, not so much

Much dryer, a little cooler: February saw half the normal precipitation, says SEFC

Precipitation in the form of rain was a rare thing in February

No coronavirus in Colville area, says school district

Suspected person tested negative for the COVID-19 virus

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Indigenous experts call for return of countless treasured belongings held in museums

It’s common for museums to display only fractions of their collections, Neel said.

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Jason Apps suffered a fall, rendering him a quadriplegic, in March 2016

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

Most Read