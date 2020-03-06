Trail Smoke Eater fans say “Cheese”

City and Trail Smoke Eaters staff joined Trail council members and fans from the community, including the Trail Association for Community Living, to celebrate the arrival of the new Olympia Ice Resurfacer. (Mike Hockley photo)

A group of hockey and ice-skating fans gathered in the Trail Memorial Centre (TMC) on Wednesday to say “cheese” and celebrate a new arrival to the city’s ice-resurfacing fleet.

Some City and Trail Smoke Eaters staff, Joining Mayor Lisa Pasin and councillors Robert Cacchioni, Carol Dobie, Colleen Jones, and Paul Butler, were city and Trail Smoke Eaters staff and community members, including fans from the Trail Association for Community Living.

The TMC’s new Olympia machine’s look is sleek and modern with its adorned Trail black and orange colours, and has some amazing technology that will help save on energy and maintenance.

It has a tighter turning radius than other manufacturers, which means the operators will be able to avoid rubbing the boards in the corners of the arena while getting closer to the edge.

The new machine has a blade leveling system that adjusts the cutting depth automatically to ensure a consistent ice depth across the entire surface.

The new $150,000 machine will replace the blue Zamboni® ice resurfacing machine that was purchased in 1988, and will be a great companion to the TMC’s black Zamboni® machine, purchased in 2005.

For more information on the new Olympia ice resurfacing machine, contact Robert Baker, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation at 250-364-0808 or rbaker@trail.ca.



