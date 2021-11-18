Trail Smoke Eaters weekend games rescheduled

Smoke Eaters scheduled trip to Lower Mainland postponed, will play the Bucks in Cranbrook Saturday

The Trail Smoke Eaters trip to the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island was postponed due to flooding. The Smokies however will play the Bucks in Cranbrook on Saturday. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Smoke Eaters have announced a schedule change this weekend due to the road closures and flooding on BC’s coast.

The Smoke Eaters, originally scheduled to play Coquitlam, Nanaimo and Powell River this weekend, have had to cancel those games because of road closures between Trail and the Lower Mainland.

With the schedule changes the Smoke Eaters have coordinated a game this weekend with their closest opponent the Cranbrook Bucks for Saturday, Nov. 20 in Cranbrook, that the league has approved.

The Bucks were scheduled to play the Chilliwack Chiefs but they are unable to make the trip.

The games will be rescheduled at a later date.

The game will be broadcast on BCHL TV at 6 p.m. PT, and on the Smoke Eaters Mixlr starting ten minutes before puck drop.

The Smoke Eaters also want to wish those affected by the flooding, evacuations and various road closures all the best and thank the tireless efforts of emergency crews and volunteers in the area for their continued efforts.



