The Trail Smoke Eaters trip to the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island was postponed due to flooding. The Smokies however will play the Bucks in Cranbrook on Saturday. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Smoke Eaters trip to the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island was postponed due to flooding. The Smokies however will play the Bucks in Cranbrook on Saturday. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail Smoke Eaters weekend games rescheduled

Smoke Eaters scheduled trip to Lower Mainland postponed, will play the Bucks in Cranbrook Saturday

The Trail Smoke Eaters have announced a schedule change this weekend due to the road closures and flooding on BC’s coast.

The Smoke Eaters, originally scheduled to play Coquitlam, Nanaimo and Powell River this weekend, have had to cancel those games because of road closures between Trail and the Lower Mainland.

With the schedule changes the Smoke Eaters have coordinated a game this weekend with their closest opponent the Cranbrook Bucks for Saturday, Nov. 20 in Cranbrook, that the league has approved.

The Bucks were scheduled to play the Chilliwack Chiefs but they are unable to make the trip.

The games will be rescheduled at a later date.

The game will be broadcast on BCHL TV at 6 p.m. PT, and on the Smoke Eaters Mixlr starting ten minutes before puck drop.

The Smoke Eaters also want to wish those affected by the flooding, evacuations and various road closures all the best and thank the tireless efforts of emergency crews and volunteers in the area for their continued efforts.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Smoke Eaters

Previous story
600 pigs and more than 100 dogs rescued from Interior B.C. flood zones
Next story
Supply chain disruptions affect Trail businesses

Just Posted

Overdose prevention and safe injection sites in B.C. are taking extra precautions like using enhanced cleaning measures and mobile sites to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. Photo: Black Press Media file
More havoc being created in downtown Trail

Wood strewn on the dried bed of Violin Lake. Photo: Submitted
Wildlife advocates sound alarm over Trail dam decommissioning and land remediation

The After School Band Program is readying to start up Nov. 23. Photo: Mathias P.R. Reding/Unsplash
Greater Trail After School Band program warming up to start teaching again

Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain pipeline still down after storm, company working to ‘mitigate’ supply impacts