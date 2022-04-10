Trail starts spring clean up after Easter

Branch bundles and the clear bags will be picked up separately and at different times.

Trail public works will be making the rounds in neighbourhoods throughout the city right after Easter, picking up loads of certain organic yard waste homeowners leave curbside.

Workers will only pack away yard and garden waste, leaves, grass, and branches up to six inches in diameter.

All leaves, grass and garden refuse must be bagged, using clear bags only. Loose leaves and clippings will not be picked up. All branches must be tied and bundled in short lengths, not exceeding six feet. Invasive weeds, such as knotweed and policeman’s helmet, must be bagged separately and in clear bags.

Branch bundles and the filled bags will be picked up separately and at different times.

Notably, the city will only pick up a maximum of one cubic yard of refuse (a half ton truck full) of allowable waste. Refuse in excess of this amount will be left behind.

All yard and garden waste prepared for pick up should be placed on the property line close to the area where garbage is picked up curbside.

Public works asks residents not to place any refuse other than the permitted yard waste into city lanes or on property lines.

Finally, the city reminds residents, “it will be the owner’s responsibility to take all other refuse to the appropriate recycling facilities or the landfill site.”

Schedule: Glenmerry/Waneta, April 19 and April 20; East Trail, April 21 and April 22; Miral Heights/Shaver’s Bench, April 25; Sunningdale, April 26 and April 27; West Trail, April 28 and April 29; Tadanac, May 2 and May 3.

Pick up will be done between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the dates listed. City crews will pass through each area only once on the dates specified. Materials left out after these dates will not be picked up.

