(Photo by Anthony Rossbach on Unsplash)

Trail starts water conservation Monday

Restrictions part of municipal commitment to lower water demand

Even though snow is still on the peaks, it’s that time of year to begin water conservation in the valley.

The City of Trail is advising residents that starting Monday, June 1, water restrictions go into effect for all properties.

That means lawn watering is permitted only on odd numbered days for odd numbered premises and even numbered days for even numbered premises.

Further restrictions include conventional lawn watering, typically a garden hose and sprinkler head, is permitted only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on designated days.

Automatic sprinkler systems such as underground sprinklers, or other sprinklers that are controlled by an automatic turn on/turn off device, are permitted from midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight on designated days.

Craig Speers, city utilities superintendent, further clarified that a time limit of 30 minutes per zone also applies to automated sprinkler systems.

“Hand watering of gardens and flower beds is permitted any time of the day or evening, provided a flow control device is used, such as a hose nozzle,” he said.

Not recommended, but if required, washing sidewalks or driveways is permitted only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on designated days.

Wetting down sidewalks and driveways as a form of cooling, is prohibited.

As well, Speers asks residents to avoid over-spraying onto sidewalks, driveways, streets or alleys.

“The City of Trail thanks you in advance for your cooperation in helping us preserve this precious resource,” he said. “And reminds you that water conservation is a global concern.”

As a signatory to the Columbia Basin Water Smart Charter, the City of Trail set a target to reduce gross community water consumption by 20 per cent over time.

Read more: City of Trail Water Smart Action Plan 2015-2020

The primary goal of Water Smart is to reduce water demand, or conserve water, and to build local capacity by implementing effective water conservation plans, policies, and actions.

Warfield residents will soon be subject to similar water restrictions, which go into effect June 15.

Level one water regulations have been in place in the Beaver Valley since May.

