Trail sweeps up after heavy rainfall

Munter Street in West Trail after June 23 rainfall. (City of Trail photo)

Municipal crews and equipment have been deployed throughout the City of Trail to clean up after the Tuesday evening’s heavy wind and rainfall.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as crews work through the areas that have been impacted,” says city spokesperson Andrea Jolly.

She says the city has identified the following areas for clean up:

– Fallen trees in West Trail

– Localized flooding due to clogging of catch basin grates (cleared)

– Sand and gravel on roadways

– Alley flooding in East Trail

– Washouts in West Trail, mainly on Munter and Topping Street

“City crews are also preparing for more rain that is currently in the short term forecast,” Jolly said.

“We encourage you to contact us if you come across any other areas that may require attention.”

Call 250-364-0840 or email publicworks@trail.ca to report storm-affected areas in Trail.



