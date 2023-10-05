Trail takes top honours in ‘Class of Champions’ national competition

The Trail CiB team and some of their volunteers, including Trail Mayor Colleen Jones, gathered on the Trail Esplanade Tuesday afternoon to celebrate a great season that culminated in big wins. Photo: Trail CiB Trail Community in Bloom Facebook page. Prize-winning purple petals. Prize-winning purple petals. Trail Community in Bloom Facebook page. Trail Community in Bloom Facebook page. Trail Community in Bloom Facebook page.

Thousands of hours given freely and selflessly by Trail Community in Bloom (CiB) volunteers has paid off in spades.

Trail, already known as “Home of Champions,” is now recognized nationally as “Class of Champions” after Trail CiB was announced the winner of the latter (small category) Saturday night during the CiB National Symposium held in Wood Buffalo, Alta.

Trail CiB was also recognized with a Silver 5-bloom rating plus a special mention for restoration of the Columbia River bank. And if that wasn’t enough they also took first place in the “Plants Love You” contest.

With many accolades following 4,000+ hours logged in by 20 or-so dedicated volunteers since spring, plus helping hands from many others like Take a Hike high school students, the Trail Times asked longtime Trail CiB chair, Dan Rodlie, if he was rightfully feeling over-the-moon.

He replied, as always, that awards are solely about recognizing the hard work of spirited volunteers and fostering vital community connectedness.

“If the volunteers feel good, then I feel good,” Rodlie shared. “We want the volunteers to feel happy and proud to be part of it.”

Since starting up in 2002, Trail CiB has made great strides in cleaning up and greening up the city. While there has been much recognition of Trail CiB accomplishments both nationally and internationally over the years, this season is the first time they’ve won the “Plants Love You” contest. So, how did Trail CiB pull off the win?

It all began in early spring when the national CiB committee came up with the idea of getting contest entrants to use a certain colour for flower beds — revealing purple blooms as the 2023 requisite.

While the initiative sounded like a fun challenge, because Trail CiB had planned this season many months in advance, it also created a little anxiety.

After all, Rodlie says purple flowers are not the easiest to find locally.

So team Rachael (Rachael Brown, Trail CiB contract gardener) hit up every greenhouse between here, Nelson, and the border, in their search for purple blossoms.

All worth it, as first prize was just what Trail CiB could use; a large-sized new planter from Equinox and a Scotts gift basket. (Equinox, the company Trail CiB buys their baskets and planters from, and Scotts Canada, were “Plants Love You” contest sponsors.)

With all these wins under their belt, it’ll be a wrap after fall clean up. Never the type to sit idle, Trail CiB is already planning for next year.

What’s on the books for 2024?

“The next big thing we’ll be focusing on is downtown trees,” Rodlie said.

Of the special mention, volunteer judges Martin Quinn and Anthony O’Neill wrote:

“The Columbia River Bank, below the massive Teck smelting plant, was barren from all the years of construction, including toxic materials, on the site. Due to remediation efforts of both the city and the company it is now a healthy, eye pleasing colourful assortment of conifers, deciduous trees and shrubs planted by Teck Metals Limited. It is a great example of how damaged land can be reclaimed and incorporated back into its surrounding natural environment. It was an extremely challenging and expensive project which highlights if there is a will, there is a way.”

The city faced off against Bruderheim AB and Kinistino SK, in the Class of Champions “small” category.

“Plants Love You” is a movement that promotes the benefits of planting and encourages people to connect with nature by planting trees, flowers, and other greenery. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the positive impact that plants have on the environment, physical and mental health, and overall well-being.

