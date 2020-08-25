Trail tome and traffic trackers

The Trail Riverfront Centre is open with pandemic protocols in place

Circulation clerks Erin Lundine (left) and Jennifer Boose are the first point of contact for visitors to the public library in the Trail Riverfront Centre.

Although the book stacks are open, the number of patrons that enter the building must be kept to a limit so the clerks ask guests to take a number outside before they enter as a way to keep track of all those coming-and-going.

Another service that is still quite popular is library curbside pickup.

Readers can call the library at 250.364.0821 to request certain books, which the clerks then pull, bag, and later hand to the patron outside.

This service is offered Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

