Introducing Morning News Alerts for Trail and surrounding towns and cities.

Introducing Morning News Alerts for Trail and surrounding towns and cities.

Trail Times launches newsletters, right to your inbox

Sign up today for Morning News Alert

The Trail Times has launched an email newsletter called Morning News Alert.

The newsletter is currently delivered to your inbox each Tuesday and Friday morning at 6 a.m. and features the latest news stories.

Do you want to be the first to know about what is happening in your community? Do you want to have something to talk about over morning coffee? Then the Morning News Alert is the thing for you.

Signing up is easy, just go to trailtimes.ca/newsletters.

We are always looking for more great local stories. If you have a news tip or story idea, send us an email via newsroom@trailtimes.ca.

City of Trail

Previous story
Online resource blends B.C.-Alberta’s Indigenous languages, art and culture
Next story
Border restrictions for fishing and boating in Canadian waters remain in place

Just Posted

Waneta Manor is located on Laburnum Drive in Trail. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Senior dies as Trail tenants continue wait for broken elevator to be fixed

The elevator in Waneta Manor has been out of commission since February

“Our language and hence our ability to communicate is being distorted and impeded by the use of COVID catchphrases,” writes Dave Carter. Photo: Brett Jordan on Unsplash
COVID catchphrases impede our communication

Letter to the Editor from Dave Carter of Castlegar

Jasmine Smith is ready to start cracking the case to the summer reading program at the Trail and District Public Library. Photo: Sheri Regnier
‘Crack the Case’ at the Trail library this summer

Summer Reading Club runs July 5 to August 20.

Canada Border Services Agency issued a June 10 across-country reminder that border restrictions for fishing and boating in Canadian waters remain in place. Photo: Jim Bailey
Border restrictions for fishing and boating in Canadian waters remain in place

The CBSA and its law enforcement partners are actively monitoring Canadian waterways.

Introducing Morning News Alerts for Trail and surrounding towns and cities.
Trail Times launches newsletters, right to your inbox

Sign up today for Morning News Alert

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: No cohorts as B.C. schools expected to return to ‘near normal’ this fall

Guidance on masking to come at a later date

John Kromhoff with some of the many birthday cards he received from ‘pretty near every place in the world’ after the family of the Langley centenarian let it be known that he wasn’t expecting many cards for his 100th birthday. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cards from all over the world flood in for B.C. man’s 100th birthday

An online invitation by his family produced a flood of cards to mark his 100th birthday

FILE – Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic for the homeless in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
B.C. scientists to study effectiveness of COVID vaccines in people with HIV

People living with HIV often require higher doses of other vaccines

A 50-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle Tuesday, June 15, crashing through a West Vancouver school fence that surrounds playing children. (West Vancouver Police)
Driver ticketed for speeding near B.C. school crashes into playground fence days later

‘It’s an absolute miracle that nobody was injured,’ says Const. Kevin Goodmurphy

Dr. Réka Gustafson, who is British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer, speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on April 8, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. public health officials prepare to manage COVID-19 differently in the future

Flu-like? Health officials anticipate shift from pandemic to communicable disease control strategies

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

Camper the dog was found Wednesday night by someone walking their own dog along Hollywood Crescent. She had gone missing after a violent attack on June 11. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Camper the dog found safe after fleeing violent van attack in Victoria

Young dog was missing for almost a week after incident

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot by Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs hang on to edge Vegas 3-2, even NHL semifinal series at a game apiece

Game 3 goes Friday in Montreal

Most Read