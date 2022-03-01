Trail Times March 1 edition is late today

Avalanche control on the Kootenay Pass is delaying the Trail Times delivery truck

The Trail Times March 1 edition will not be in office until noon today, at the earliest.

That means door delivery may also be delayed as a result.

The Trail Times newspaper is printed in Cranbrook and trucked to Trail.

Avalanche control is underway on the Kootenay Pass this morning, thereby delaying the delivery of the papers.

The Trail Times appreciates your patience and understanding.

In the meantime, Trail Times subscribers can view today’s edition under eEditions at trailtimes.ca.

Click here for eEdition link: March 1



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

