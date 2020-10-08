Trail Times paper delayed today, October 8

Please note the Trail Times newspaper will be delayed for at least two hours today, Thursday Oct. 8.
The papers are shipped to Trail from Cranbrook and there was a fatal accident near Moyie early this morning.
Thank you for your understanding.
Traffic report from the Cranbrook Daily Townsman:
A horrific accident at Moyie resulted in one fatality, according to witnesses, when a logging truck collided with another early Thursday morning, Oct. 8.
The head-on collision happened at the entrance of the Owl’s Nest Resort at about 2:22 am.
The highway was shut down in both directions.
The investigation is underway by Cranbrook RCMP.
More information is pending.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter