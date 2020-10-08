Trail Times paper delayed today, October 8

See accident brief in story

Trail Times papers will be delayed by a few hours today. (Markus Spiske photo on Unsplash)

Please note the Trail Times newspaper will be delayed for at least two hours today, Thursday Oct. 8.

The papers are shipped to Trail from Cranbrook and there was a fatal accident near Moyie early this morning.

Traffic report from the Cranbrook Daily Townsman:

A horrific accident at Moyie resulted in one fatality, according to witnesses, when a logging truck collided with another early Thursday morning, Oct. 8.

The head-on collision happened at the entrance of the Owl’s Nest Resort at about 2:22 am.

The highway was shut down in both directions.

The investigation is underway by Cranbrook RCMP.

More information is pending.



