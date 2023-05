A mudslide has shit down Kootenay Pass

The Trail Times’ Thursday, May 4 newspaper will be late.

Our newspapers are printed in Cranbrook then trucked over the Kootenay Pass to Trail.

As a mudslide has shutdown the pass, the delivery truck has diverted their delivery route to the ferry.

The Times will update readers with tentative delivery times as the day progresses.

The Trail Times thanks you for your patience.

