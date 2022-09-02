Trail Times wishes everyone a safe and fun long weekend

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Whether you’re having a staycation around Trail this weekend or hitting the road for one last hurrah before summer ends, the Trail Times wishes everyone a safe and happy Labour Day weekend.

The Times office is closed Monday, and will reopen for regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

As of Wednesday press time, the weather was forecast to be sunny with temperatures into the high 30smright into next week.

This captivating photo is courtesy of Trail adventurer Brenda Haley.

She snapped this picture of her hiking group during a West Kootenay trek up the Moraine Trail to Horseshoe Glacier on Monday.

This trail is located at the end of Glacier Creek southwest of Jumbo Pass (near Kaslo).

MORAINE TRAIL / HORSESHOE GLACIER

Location: End of Glacier Creek southwest of Jumbo Pass.

Difficulty: C2 difficult.

Elevation Gain: 915m 3000’

Key Elevations: Park 1675m / 5500’, top of moraine 2560m / 8400’

Distance: 3.5kms.

Time: 6 hours.

Season: Early July to September.

Access: 4WD high clearance.

