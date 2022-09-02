Trail Times wishes everyone a safe and fun long weekend

Whether you’re having a staycation around Trail this weekend or hitting the road for one last hurrah before summer ends, the Trail Times wishes everyone a safe and happy Labour Day weekend.
The Times office is closed Monday, and will reopen for regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
As of Wednesday press time, the weather was forecast to be sunny with temperatures into the high 30smright into next week.
This captivating photo is courtesy of Trail adventurer Brenda Haley.
She snapped this picture of her hiking group during a West Kootenay trek up the Moraine Trail to Horseshoe Glacier on Monday.
This trail is located at the end of Glacier Creek southwest of Jumbo Pass (near Kaslo).