Trail Times Year in Review: January

The year that was 2022. Photo: Unsplash Seeking a little down time with her mom Anna, sister Tessa, and hometown friends, Cassidy Caron travelled across the country from her current home just outside of Ottawa to spend Christmastime in Rossland. Photo: Sheri Regnier Nesha Ursulak clears a path for pedestrians in front of Jennifer Cook’s Kootenay Columbia Financial Services office early Tuesday after Trail received more than 30 cm of snow in three days. Environment Canada issued another snowstorm warning for the Trail area on Wednesday. Photo: Jim Bailey Jan. 11, 2022: Congratulations to Jenneka Plug and Matt Chessor of Rossland who ushered in 2022 with not one but two New Year’s babies.The couple’s twin boys, Dawson and Harvey Plug, were the first babies to arrive in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) this year. They were born on Jan. 5 at 4:01 a.m. and 4:46 a.m. Photo: Submitted Pete Stamper of KC Recycling donated hundreds of K95 masks to local schools. Here, Stamper donateds 100 masks to Webster Principal, Brian Stefani. Jan. 13, 2022: “Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world,” silverscreen icon Marilyn Monroe once quipped. Case in point are these adventurous friends who often fasten on their Kootenay-style footwear — snowshoes — before heading into the rugged back country to conquer winter wonderlands, like the Strawberry Pass. Photo: Brenda Haley Supply chain issues delay opening of the new 7-Eleven. Jan 26, 2022: Tim Hortons baker Jenn McIntosh and owner/manager Brandon Byers are set to launch the Special Olympics donut this weekend. All sales of the #ChoosetoInclude donut will go towards supporting BC Special Olympic-Trail athletes.

As we prepare to turn the calendar over to 2023, this time of year allows us to take one last look in the rear-view mirror at the year that was.

The Trail Times has compiled notes on events from the last year, including photos, that resonated in our community.

This year we’ve also included some of the best photo submissions from our dedicated readers.

We hope you enjoy our annual Year in Review compilation and look forward to another busy, news-making, sports-celebrating year in 2023.

January 2022

“She’s our girl, and we are very, very proud of her,” says Myrt Servatius, president, Kootenay South Métis Society. Servatius is speaking of Cassidy Caron, a Rossland born and raised woman who is the youngest, and first female to lead the Ottawa-based Métis National Council. Elected as the first woman president to the national council three months ago, Caron’s life has been a whirlwind of national engagements ever since her Sept. 30 historic win.

— B.C. has extended its restrictions on two major highways affected by mid-November flooding and landslides, and its state of emergency for another two weeks. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth confirmed the province’s state of emergency is continued until the end of the day Jan. 11.

— With more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported in B.C. on Monday, Interior Health updated its guide to getting tested for the virus. A COVID-19 test is not recommended if you have no symptoms, even if you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive, and you are fully vaccinated (two doses). Rapid COVID-19 tests became available at Interior Health Community Collection Centres the week of Dec. 27. In Trail, this site is at the ICBC office in Glenmerry.

— B.C.’s provincial health officer urged businesses to set up COVID-19 safety plans and prepare to work with reduced staff as the Omicron variant sweeps the province. The new variant, Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a Tuesday press conference, has replaced Delta across most of B.C. It is considered to be more infectious – but potentially more mild – and has a shorter incubation period, down to three days. Henry said that 80 per cent of all cases in B.C. are now Omicron.

— Hundreds of thousands of students headed back to school on Monday (Jan. 10) amid high COVID-19 case counts and an Omicron surge. Much about this return to school will be the same as it was in the fall – masks required and daily health checks – but some areas, like the notification system for COVID-19 exposures and cases, will be different.

— Congratulations to Jenneka Plug and Matt Chessor of Rossland who ushered in 2022 with twin boys, Dawson and Harvey Plug on Jan. 5.

— Police are asking locals to keep an eye out for campfires in downtown Trail as a cold snap continues to embrace the city. This advisory follows a few call outs the Trail RCMP attended over the holidays wherein, upon arrival, officers extinguished small fires with snow. Police suspect these fires were lit by someone trying to stay warm. One was burning very close to a building, and posed a risk of spreading to the structure.

— Trail council cleared the way for the Birchwood Drive seniors development, despite a concerted push-back from residents. After a public hearing on Dec. 13, city staff deferred the third reading of the rezoning and Official Community Plan (OCP) bylaws to Jan. 10 council meeting due to public opposition to the proposed development. The city contacted 34 homes within 50-meters of the proposed construction of a 45-unit seniors condominium behind Waneta Plaza. Council received ample verbal opposition and 17 written submissions with just one in favour.

— Police report overdose calls to Emergency Health Services more than doubled in Greater Trail in 2021. In Greater Trail paramedics responded to 106 calls in 2021 compared to 51 in all of 2020.

— Immunization clinic sizes are being expanded in Trail, Nelson, and Castlegar. Pharmacies across Interior Health (IH) are also adding more appointments. The news comes after IH reported a significant increase in COVID-19 infections in the Kootenay-Boundary during the week of Dec. 26, including record highs in Trail and Nelson.

— Trail will contribute $7,500 for a year-round nursing student from Selkirk College for a street outreach service for the homeless.

— Rossland Society for Environmental Education addressed directors of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) requesting support renaming King George VI Provincial Park by giving it an Indigenous name The park is being restored to a wetland. The park may be renamed p̓aʔáx Provincial Park, a Sinixt word meaning “healing.”

— After unexpected delays and challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic, an opening date for Trail 7-Eleven is announced for May.

— Selkirk College is receiving funding for 14 additional early childhood educator (ECE) seats as part of a provincial government initiative that is creating 147 new seats at eight different post-secondary institutions across B.C.

