Trail Times Year in Review: July

Canada Day opens with record heat in the City of Trail. As temperatures pushed 40C in Trail on Tuesday, local teens Cooper Jones, Asher Makway, Nick Taylor, Macy Jones and Silas Jones beat the heat by heading to Gyro Park Beach for a cool swim in the Columbia River. High temperatures are forecast for the long weekend so stay hydrated and keep cool. Rendering of Teck Trail’s carbon capture pilot project. Photo: Teck Trail Ron Wilson shares photos that capture the hatching of millions (maybe billions) of river moths the night of July 16.

July 2022

— Summer reading club leaders Stevie Poling and Angela Bonacci have plenty of activities on the agenda for all those inquisitive young minds ready for a summer of fun at the Trail and District Public Library. “We can’t wait to see you ‘All Together Now’ in the library this summer,” Poling said. “Join us to read books, work as a team, make new friends, and enjoy lots of fun activities.”

— Kootenay Savings Credit Union announced last week that Mark McLoughlin had been appointed its new president and chief executive officer (CEO).

— As of Monday press time, B.C. was reporting 273 people in hospital with COVID-19, 32 of whom were in critical care. Current hospitalizations remain the same as last week, but the number of people in critical care has climbed.

— Teck Resources has announced a carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) pilot project is coming to Trail operations. The CCUS pilot is expected to begin operation in the second half of 2023. The company says the CCUS pilot supports Teck’s Net-Zero Climate Change Strategy including the goal to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations by 33 per cent by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

— A woman has died after a van collided with a BC Transit bus on Highway 3A near Castlegar on Thursday. RCMP report the bus was headed eastbound when it was sideswiped by an oncoming Purolator courier cube van just after 4:30 p.m. There were 18 passengers on the bus including 16 students visiting from Quebec.

— The Friends of the Rossland Range (FORR) is making the backcountry accessible to everyone. The volunteer organization completed construction of a wide, hard-packed trail designed for hikers, people who use walkers or wheelchairs, and anyone with mobility issues.

— A union vote — nearing 70 per cent in favour of a new collective agreement — has skirted a strike at the Trail smelter. The bargaining committee representing United Steelworkers Local 480 and Local 480 Office and Technical (formerly Local 9705) announced Friday (July 8) night that 732 “yes” votes and 316 “no’s” means 69.8 per cent of the membership is in favour of ratification.

— A senseless act of theft restored a Trail woman’s faith in humanity. At 80 years young, Marjorie Mast has lived in her house on Groutage Avenue for more than 20 years. Situated behind what once were the Groutage Apartments, she has seen items from her house go missing before, most recently a six-foot connective hose attached from her roller to her house disappeared earlier in the week. But for some reason when she awoke Monday morning to find that two of her hanging petunia baskets had been stolen, she was not happy. “I was so mad,” said Mast. “I was mad and upset, so I don’t know which is worse, because I’ve had trouble before.” She called the Trail RCMP who responded immediately. According to RCMP, the man literally followed a trail of petalled evidence to solve the theft of 10 flower pots from his own residence in downtown Trail.

— The city is advising users of the beach at the Gyro Park boat launch that this area is again open. The wharf, however, remains closed due to high water.

— Trail’s Incredible Farmers’ Market keeps getting bigger and better, and organizer Gina Ironmonger attended the city’s governance meeting to ensure it keeps trending that way. On behalf of the market, Ironmonger presented a proposal that would make it easier for bakers, food makers and growers to meet the growing demand and enhance food security. “As the market has grown, we have increased demand for locally grown and produced food,” said Ironmonger. “So we are here to request to use the Trail Memorial Centre’s kitchen for a commercial community kitchen for local food production and processing.”

— Teck Trail will be undertaking a planned three-month maintenance shutdown starting in late August through to the end of November. This particular shutdown will be focused on maintenance of the lead smelter area, including a replacement of the KIVCET hearth and a rebuild of one of the plant’s roaster domes. Upwards of 800 contractor employees will be onsite to supplement Teck Trail employees in executing the work.

— Municipalities across the province have released information on the local government election coming up this fall. General Voting Day for the 2022 General Local Election is Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

— A new pharmacy at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is now open, offering enhanced operational efficiency, improved working conditions and modern technology. The new pharmacy provides all pharmacy services for patients while they are in hospital, as well as home IV and oncology pharmacy services for individuals in the community. The enhanced pharmacy is part of a $38.8-million investment that also includes an expanded ambulatory care procedure unit. Renovations have also been made to the oncology, rehabilitation, cast clinic and health information management departments

— For the past few summers the Trail Times has highlighted the salient undertakings the Trail Area Health and Environment Program (THEP) has been carrying out in the Trail area through ground and garden redressments. The Trail team recently hosted some very special first-time visitors after THEP’s accomplishments of drastically reducing community exposure to lead and other smelter metals became notable afar, on another continent. In fact, THEP successes have caught the attention of Australian communities that also have active smelting operations. Hoping to learn from Trail’s experience, over three days in late June, government, company and community representatives from South Australia participated in face-to-face and virtual learning sessions with THEP staff.

— Three people riding all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were rescued overnight on Monday, one in serious condition, following a collision of several ATVs in a remote location outside of Ymir. SAR members from Nelson, Rossland and Castlegar also attended to assist with extrication of the three injured people using ATVs, UTVs, and a Class D long-line.

— The family of the late Dr. Arthur Alvarez and Marguerite Alvarez have gifted a large wetland on Slocan Lake — known as Bonanza Marsh — to the Nature Conservancy of Canada. Their gift to conservancy is to ensure permanent protection of this parcel of land that was so beloved by their mother. The Alvarez family — formerly of Trail — has owned and cared for the Bonanza Marsh property since the early 1960s, with each new generation supporting the original vision of protecting the wetland from development and nurturing its natural features. Transferring the land to the conservancy fulfills the family’s inter-generational promise to protect the land and secure future conservation.

— The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) recently announced successful grant recipients for this year: Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society received $18,000 to increase kokanee fry survival by focusing on collecting data and restoring habitat for declining shore-spawning kokanee in the West Arm of Kootenay Lake; and Salmo Watershed Streamkeepers Society will monitor West Kootenay bull trout populations using a $15,000 FWCP grant.

— Environment Canada issued a heat warning advisory for the Trail area early Monday. The forecast is calling for daytime high temperatures of 35 C to 40 C starting today and extending into Saturday.

— The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is asking locals to go online and take a look at its newly released annual report. Detailed are 2021 accomplishments including: the designation of Cascade Cemetery (Area A) and the Franklin Trail (Area D) as heritage sites; the retrofit of The Bailey Theatre rigging system/orchestra pit; receiving $1 million in provincial grants for the Food Hub project; and approval of $46 million in provincial and federal funding for the Columbia Pollution Control Centre (waste water treatment) upgrade project.

— Trail council considers a request from the Trail Smoke Eaters to keep the ice in the Cominco Arena until the end of April. Council agreed to allow the main ice to remain in operation until April 30 for the 2022-2023 season and direct staff to increase operating budgets accordingly. This decision will be later reviewed. ’

— Council awarded a contract for the work to Rokform Solutions Limited, with the base price of $27,000 for improvements at the Sunningdale “Y.”

— RCMP are reporting a stabbing incident at the Shambala Music Festival on Friday, July 22.

— Police are confirming the sudden death of a Trail man found unresponsive on the riverbank last week. While the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, the Trail police suspect the 56-year old died from an illicit drug overdose.

— Police put down a coyote in Tadanac last week after receiving repeated complaints that the animal was stalking residents and their pets.

— Canada Border Services Agency reminds all travellers crossing the border this upcoming civic holiday long weekend of what to expect at the border during the busy summer months, whether returning home to Canada or visiting. This summer, travellers are returning to a border that is managed differently, with evolving COVID-19 requirements, which can mean delays during peak periods.

