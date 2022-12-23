Trail Times Year in Review: March

The year that was 2022. Photo: Unsplash Pastor Shaun Romano readies for a trip to Poland to help provide humanitarian relief to war-torn Ukraine. Dan Bouillon, environmental manager at Teck Trail, sets sail on an Alaskan adventure. A strong tree saved this huge rock from coming down to the road near Gyro Park several weeks ago. What started as a three-man team turned into a very special Polar Plunge, as 20 more athlete-volunteers joined Team Courage in the Special Olympics BC-Trail fundraiser on Sunday at Gyro Park. Last day of March, construction for the new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill is moving along.

— Dan Bouillon, environmental manager at Teck Trail, is heading out to sea and joining a team of scientists studying the effects of climate change on migrating salmon in the Gulf of Alaska.

— Trail RCMP is asking for help to find out who the firebug is setting dead trees ablaze at the ski hill in Rossland. Lighting old dead trees on fire, is known as a “Kootenay candle.” Trail police, Red Mountain RCMP Ski Patrol, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, and RED Mountain Resort are teaming up to stop this ongoing occurrence, which essentially causes trees to flare up and be visible from long distances.

— Greater Trail students brought an emotional and powerful message against sexual violence to the School District 20 board office at Kootenay-Columbia Learning Centre (KCLC). About 30 protesters attended the rally to voice their displeasure at SD20 sexual violence policies, and advocate for more supports in and out of school.

— A Trail pastor and a member of his congregation will be landing in Poland next week as part of a humanitarian effort to help the many Ukrainians forced from their homes by war. Pastor Shaun Romano, of Gateway Christian Life Centre and Chris Reid — a Trail native and worker at FortisBC — will be arriving in Kraków on March 16, alongside Lethbridge chaplain Dwayne Schaaf and Faith Woods, from Ontario’s Mission Partners International.

— Kurtis’ No Frills launches 5th annual fundraiser for cancer care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. In memory of Kim and Lee Page the daisy campaign has brought in close to $55,000 to date.

— Interior Health is transitioning away from COVID-19 immunization clinics to appointments at pharmacies and health centres now that 91 per cent of British Columbians ages five and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

— The city, in cooperation with regional emergency operations, removed two massive boulders that made it down the bank near Gyro Park.

— The City of Trail has done away with mandatory masks being required in municipal public settings after the province announced last week that this near two-year long public health order would be mostly stricken from the books effective Friday, March 11.

— The year is off to a grim start in the ongoing toxic drug poisoning crisis, with 207 more British Columbians dying in January. The BC Coroners Service announced today that January marked the fourth consecutive month in which more than 200 lives were lost to the illicit drug supply in the province. That is an average of 13 deaths every two days.

— Team Courage, made up of Chris and Jaxon Kuchar and SOBC athlete Jake Miller, were joined by Trail Smoke Eaters players and nine members of the U13 Quesnel Thunder, who are playing in the provincial hockey championship in Trail, in taking a Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics. Trail Kiwanis also pitched in, donating $500 to SOBC-Trail just before the Plunge, as Team Courage raised about $2,000 for the annual province-wide event.

— Whether it was peri-pandemic lockdowns that led to a proliferation of newborns, or simply serendipity, one thing’s for sure — maternity staff at the hospital in Trail delivered 54 more babies in 2021 than the year previous. Birth rate statistics from Interior Health show 236 babies were born at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in 2021, compared to 182 the year previous.

— Warfield launches survey as council considers the development of regulations that would permit (residential) recreational burning.

— Crews from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a report of smoke at KC Recycling shortly after 7:30 a.m. March 28. The two-alarm fire required assistance from other departments for more pumpers and ladder trucks. Firefighters from Station 372 Warfield and Station 375 Montrose attended. The fire was contained to the processor used for recycling electronic equipment.

— Since clearing out an empty lot filled with snow in early February to the last day of March, construction for the new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant coming to the corner of Victoria Street and Cedar Avenue in downtown Trail appears to be humming along. Owner Jason Foreman, of BJT Properties, announced last summer that this new business represents a $2.5M investment, 20 full-time jobs and 25 part-time jobs.

— Trail Community Action Team (CAT) introduces itself, “the ‘drug war’ affects the entire community and must find its solutions including wrap-around physical and mental health services, humane drug policies and public support. Our current system serves no one and must be reformed. Trail CAT brings together a variety of people and groups working towards that change — to make a better community for us all.”

