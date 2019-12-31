Trail Times Year in Review, Part 10

As we prepare to turn the calendar over to 2020, we complete our last look in the rear-view mirror at 2019.

October

1 – The City of Trail claimed first place in the “Tidiness” category, special recognition for the White Garden, and a silver award in the Class of Champions at the 2019 national Communities in Bloom awards handed out in Yarmouth, N.S.

2 – Justin Van Dusen of Trail pled guilty to arson by negligence and production of cannabis oil in connection to a May 2018 explosion that destroyed a home on Rossland Avenue. He received a 90-day sentence, a 10-year prohibition on firearms, and was ordered to pay almost $75,000 in restitution.

7 – Trail RCMP issue a “needle warning” to the public after hypodermic needles were found near stairwells in downtown Trail.

8 – Cranbrook announces it will be joining the BCHL in the 2020-21 season providing a Kootenay-based rival for the Trail Smoke Eaters. The new franchise will be called the Cranbrook Bucks.

10 – A historic Gulch map went on display in the Colombo Piazza. The large map highlights families who lived in the Gulch during its heydays as well as businesses and points of historical interest.

14 – Advance voting for the upcoming federal election drew a slow and steady crowd at stations in the Trail area. The latest poll showed the Conservatives holding a slight edge in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

16 – Ferraro Foods in Trail and Rossland revert to paper bags or cardboard boxes at the checkout as the stores work toward eliminating use of plastic bags.

19 – The West Kootenay EcoSociety was named Business of the Year and Danny Ferraro was named Business Person of the Year at the 2019 Trail and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

21 – Incumbent Richard Cannings of the NDP was re-elected to a second term in the federal election’s South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding. Cannings received 24,809 votes to narrowly defeat Conservative candidate Helena Konanz who garnered 24,013 votes. Liberal candidate Connie Denesiuk received 11,705 votes, Green candidate Tara Howse 5,672 votes, People’s Party candidate Sean Taylor 1,638 votes and Independent candidate Carolina Hopkins 359 votes.

21 – Vandals struck in the Gulch destroying a prize part of the Colombo Piazza. Volunteers discovered the Madonna statue smashed to pieces.

24 – The latest Kootenay Columbia School District numbers show that student enrolment is up in the region. Of note, J.L. Crowe Secondary in Trail added 32 students to brings its total to 826, one over the stated capacity of the school.

30 – A Trail senior died in hospital after being hit by a car in East Trail. The police report a 68-year-old man was behind the wheel when it struck an 81-year-old female at the intersection of Main St. and Second Ave. Police are investigating the incident.



October 10 - Roland Perri and Fred Romano pose with the Gulch map, which details who lived at each address and highlights local businesses. The map is located in the Colombo Piazza. (Sheri Regnier photo)