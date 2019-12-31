November 6 - The long arm of a boom truck hoisted steel girders into place at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. The expected completion on the $40-million project is the spring of 2020. Sheri Regnier photo

Trail Times Year in Review, Part 11

Trail Times top news-making stories for November, 2019

November

5 – Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue is delivered a new firetruck, worth almost $800,000, to replace the one written off due to sulfuric acid contamination following the 2018 acid spill in Trail.

6 – Trail council approved adding Jason Bay Field to Butler Park to honour the Trail native’s baseball accomplishments. Along with playing 11 seasons in the Major Leagues, Bay was voted to several All Star teams, was named National League Rookie of the Year in 2004, and was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame early in 2019.

6 – The City of Trail’s fall cleaning took a hit when the municipal sweeper caught fire on the Rossland hill. No injuries were reported but the unit was destroyed.

9 – Dedicated volunteers and the City of Trail were acknowledged when it won the Garden Community Destination Award at the North American Garden Tourism Conference in Victoria. Accepting the award were lead gardener Rachael Brown and longtime volunteer Connie Smith. The award is presented to “organizations or individuals who have distinguished themselves in the development and promotion of garden experiences as tourism attractions and motivators.”

12 – Warfield council enacted regulations that will lower the speed limit on village streets from 40 km/hr to 30 km/hr.

13 – Demolition began on the former McBride Manor on Columbia Avenue in East Trail. The demolition of the house is to make way for a new multi-family affordable housing complex.

13 – Warfield Mayor Diane Langman is elected chair of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

15 – Trail raises the Métis Flag at city hall in honour of Louis Riel Day.

21 – The Village of Fruitvale is developing a plan to get optimal use out of the recently-purchased Beaver Valley Middle School. A public open house will be scheduled to explore ideas and uses for the lot.

25 – Trail Smoke Eater forward Corey Clifton is recovering after a scary incident over the weekend, which forced officials to suspend the game between Trail and Langley. Clifton was struck in the mouth by an errant puck and lay bleeding and convulsing on the ice for several minutes late in the game. Doctors were summoned from the stands and Clifton was taken to hospital with the game suspended. Clifton appeared the following night to acknowledge the fans support but he’s expected to miss several weeks of action.

27 – KC Recycling announces it has taken over all the recycling for CRT glass from across Canada. the expansion in work also created four more jobs at the Waneta plant.

30 – The City of Trail and its citizens celebrate the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Trail Memorial Centre. The celebration included the unveiling of new art in the entrance featuring a variety of events that have been staged in the community hub over 70 years.

November 9 - Rachael Brown (left) and Connie Smith attended the North American conference held on the coast last week, and received the distinguished gardening award on behalf of the city. Submitted photo

November 30 – The City of Trail and Trail Smoke Eaters honoured members of the 1949 Smoke Eaters Louie Corrado and Richie Pasqualotto at the 70th anniversary celebration of the Trail Memorial Centre. The two men opened the Smokies game with the ceremonial face off with Trail captain Philippe Lapointe and Surrey captain Hudson Schandor. Jim Bailey photo.

Most Read