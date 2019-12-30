August 16 – An arson investigator was called in after a trailer and van were destroyed by fire about one kilometre south of Trail at a pullout on Casino Road. Guy Bertrand photo

Trail Times Year in Review, Part 8

Looking back at news-making stories in August 2019

August

1 – The closure of the Groutage Apartments in downtown Trail, which left eight people homeless, highlights the lack of supportive housing in the city.

6 – Trail was the hot spot in Canada hitting a temperature of 38.3 C, breaking a 74-year-old record of 37.2 C set in 1945.

7 – Thanks to efforts from the Seniors Advisory Committee, Interior Health made changes to reduce long wait times at the blood collection clinic in downtown Trail.

12 – A crash on Highway 3 near Creston claimed two lives including a four-year-old girl. An eastbound Saturn SUV had crossed the centre line around 10 p.m. and collided head-on with an RV carrying a family of five. The driver of the Saturn was killed along with one RV passenger, the four-year-old girl.

12 – Changes to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital $40+ million construction project include building a second story to the new wing sooner than originally planned.

15 – In a common refrain, police are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles as a string of petty thefts and break-ins continue to plague the city.

16 – An arson investigator has been called in after a trailer and van were destroyed by fire about one kilometre south of Trail at a pullout on Casino Road. The owner of the trailer, which had been parked in the location for several months, was not on the scene at the time and no injuries were reported.

20 – A majority of materials from the demolition of the former Union Hotel were recycled or reused, according to a report on the demolition. Almost 70 per cent of the material was diverted from the landfill.

22 – The Village of Fruitvale wants to pay homage to its roots in a bid to re-brand the community’s image. A $125,000 grant from the BC Rural Dividend Program will allow the village to produce a strategy.

23 – The City of Trail is taking steps to spur development by selling a narrow stretch of road and closing off traffic to it in order to pave the way for development on the former Esso lot in downtown.

27 – The Village of Warfield will have a little more time to solve its water provider issues after Teck agreed to extend the deadline to find a new purveyor, to 2026. The agreement with Teck, its current provider, was slated to end in 2025. Warfield is looking at building their own intake on the Columbia River or connecting to Trail’s system.

28 – The Village of Montrose receives a $1.84-million infrastructure grant from the federal government to modernize its wastewater treatment facility.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

August 28 – Minister of Defence Harjit Sajjan visited the region, which included a meet-and-greet at the 44th Engineers Squadron in Trail and a tour of the Trail airport. Photo @HarjitSajjan

Previous story
Trail Times Year in Review, Part 7
Next story
Canadian group to repatriate Canadarm company in $1-billion deal with Maxar

Just Posted

Trail Times Year in Review, Part 8

Looking back at news-making stories in August 2019

Trail Times Year in Review, Part 7

Looking back at top news-making stories from July 2019

Snowy beach for Polar Bear Swim in Trail

Forecast information is provided to federal, provincial and municipal officials, media and others

What was the Trail Times top story of 2019?

Readers say crime, Union Hotel demo, and KBRH construction were the top 3 stories of 2019

Bruce Gardens’ namesake identified, but Shirley remains a mystery

Place Names: Shirley, Rosemont, Bruce Gardens, and Christie’s Landing, revisited

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

Myers scores 2 as Canucks thump Flames 5-2 for fifth straight win

Vancouver climbs into second place in Pacific Division

Second victim identified in B.C. Christmas Eve attack

GoFundMe page identifies Nellie Williams as second person killed in Duncan assault

LifeLabs facing proposed class action over data breach affecting up to 15M clients

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customers, almost all of them in Ontario and B.C.

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

There’s a trend of people needing insurance for a longer period

Ten-year-old B.C. girl dies after medical emergency on flight

The coroner says an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of her death.

Markstrom makes 49 saves as Canucks edge Kings 3-2

Pettersson nets game-winner for Vancouver

The top stories and trends that defined the past decade in Canada

Opioids, gender identity and real estate all big talkers since 2010

Most Read