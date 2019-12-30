September 8 - Santa, on his Rudolph-themed motorcycle, led the annual West Kootenay Toy Run into Trail. Guy Bertrand photo

Trail Times Year in Review, Part 9

News-making stories from September 2019

September

3 – The Sunningdale multi-sport court and playbox is now available for people to use free of charge. A variety of sports equipment is available for users on a first-come first-serve basis.

3 – Growing concerns over perpetual garage sales have prompted the Village of Montrose to draft regulations governing garage sales.

6 – Theodore Finlay Levick, 86 of Trail, was sentenced to two years in jail after being found guilty of criminal negligence causing death in a 2016 collision that claimed the life of Meaghan Brown. Levick, who was declared legally blind in 2001, had no driver’s licence when the vehicle he was driving struck Brown’s motorcycle.

10 – Brandon Coons, 26 of Trail, was sentenced to seven years in prison for a series of violent crimes that began on New Year’s Eve 2017. The convictions include assault with a weapon, possession of a restricted weapon, and trafficking cocaine.

12 – Telephone scams continue to target local residents as police reported another incident where a resident was duped into paying $1,200 in Google Play gift cards in response to a fake call claiming to be from “Service Canada.”

12 – Teck Trail Operations officially announced the completion of the company’s $174-million No. 2 Acid Plant.

16 – A police service dog helped officers locate and seize fentanyl from a 58-year-old woman in West Trail.

18 – The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s request for grant aid to help with a $52-million sewage upgrade was denied by both the provincial and federal government. The Columbia Pollution Control Centre is a primary treatment plant for Trail, Rossland and Warfield, discharging disinfected effluent into the Columbia River.

19 – The City of Trail has been granted $250,000 to revitalize the streetscape along Groutage Ave., which connects Jubilee Park to the Columbia River Skywalk. The funds came from the Columbia Basin Trust’s outdoor revitalization program.

24 – KC Recycling, a local recycler of car batteries and e-waste, has been fined $23,000 for recurrent high-risk workplace violations. WorkSafeBC handed down the penalty in August.

24 – Recent heavy rains prompted a drainage fix to the Trail Sk8Park.

28 – The West Kootenay got an early blast of winter when over 30 centimetres of snow fell in higher elevations, making driving conditions treacherous on mountain passes.

September 12 - The J.L. Crowe Class of 1954 reunited once again, as the group celebrates its 65th high school reunion. Sheri Regnier photo

September 12 - Teck Trail Operations announced the completion of the No. 2 Acid Plant. Teck Trail photo

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

