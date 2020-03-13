(Jim Bailey photo)

Trail trims trees

Work is underway in East Trail this week

Glacier Valley Tree Care went from a blizzard to blue-bird skies the past two days as they progressed with trimming the mighty tall deciduous trees on Second Avenue on Wednesday in Trail.

Read more:

Beginning Monday, March 9, Glacier Tree Services will be performing tree maintenance on the large trees in the vicinity of the Gyro Park in East Trail.

Previous: New rules for pets and parking near Trail Sk8Park

Previous: Gyro Park boat launch

Work crews will be in the area the city describes as even addresses on the boulevard of the 1100 block of Second Avenue in East Trail.

While work is underway the city is advising of traffic restrictions.

“In order to safely and efficiently complete the work, the road will be closed to traffic and we ask that you refrain from parking on the side of the roads between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” the statement reads.

“We will make every effort to minimize any potential inconveniences. Police and emergency access will be maintained at all times.”

There will be increased truck traffic in the construction area, so passersby are asked to be aware and use extra caution while driving.

As well, there will be noise as a result of the maintenance. The city says work will be scheduled in accordance to the local noise bylaws.

Questions can be directed to David Moorhead, Roads and Grounds Superintendent at 250.364.0840 or via email at moorhead@trail.ca.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailinfrastructure

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing
Next story
Free screening of Suzuki film in Trail, Saturday

Just Posted

Trail students bake with heart

The temporary winter shelter will close at the end of March

Free screening of Suzuki film in Trail, Saturday

The film is being shown in anticipation of David Suzuki’s visit to Trail

Trail trims trees

Work is underway in East Trail this week

Trail’s G.O.A.T. climber

If you have a recent photo to share with readers email it (large or actual) to editor@@trailtimes.ca

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Staff member of Surrey school attacked, school locked down

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a grey Kia

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

CN Tower set to close to visitors, several universities cancel in-person classes

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Overall, the centre disclosed 2,276 pieces of financial intelligence to police and security agencies

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Symptoms, prevention, how to get tested and what to do if you get

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

Most Read