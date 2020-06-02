Trail volunteers make the blooms go round

Communities in Bloom is a national Canadian non-profit, volunteer-based program that promotes “people, plants and pride” in which cities across Canada enter the competition and are awarded “Bloom Ratings.”

Cities are evaluated on floral displays, landscapes, turf and ground covers, urban forestry, community involvement, heritage conservation, environmental awareness and tidiness. The organization is committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility and beautification through community participation and the challenge of competition.

Trail’s Community in Bloom Committee has been in involved in this program since 2002 and has achieved many accolades, including the Garden Community Destination of the Year Award in 2019.

City of Trailvolunteers



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Trail Community in Bloom is getting the word out that blooming volunteers are back, strictly adhering to precautions when working outside. Protections include gloved hands, frequent hand washing, no sharing of tools, and distancing from one another by at least two metres. Last week the volunteers planted nine major beds and this week, are asking for help to complete beds by Star Grocery, the Family Statue plus beds and planters along the Esplanade. To help out call Rachael Brown at 250.368.7024.

The newest blooming volunteer, VISAC director Kristen Renn, has been working on the mural/sculpture to be installed in the Selkirk College lot this summer.

Another new face this year, Kathryn Marsh, planted a good portion of the White Garden’s raised bed, along with Alissa Berit (new), Dave Halderson, Kellie Hipperson, Chris Rowan (new) and Connie Smith.