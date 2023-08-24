Debbie Wood, Foundation Vice Chair (center) accepts this $1,000 donation from the Trail Walmart team. Photo: Submitted

Trail Walmart team donates $1,000 for neonatal care

The NICU will house three nursery beds with 24/7 nursing care

Walmart has donated $1,000 to the Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Project. This donation will purchase vital medical equipment for the NICU at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) ensuring access to enhanced care closer to home for families.

About the KBRH NICU

Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on the fourth floor of KBRH means babies born preterm, with a low birth weight or with a health condition that requires intensive care, can stay close to home instead of being flown out of town to a larger centre for specialized care.

This great step forward in advanced neonatal care at KBRH began in September 2022, when the regional hospital was approved for Tier 3 nursery status.

The NICU will house three nursery beds with 24/7 nursing care.

Debbie Wood, Foundation Vice Chair (center) accepts this $1,000 donation from the Trail Walmart team. Photo: Submitted
