Trail-Warfield leader joins Trust board

Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) is saying goodbye to one board member from Warfield and welcoming another board member from Warfield.

Betty Anne Marino, a nominee of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, joins the board effective Jan. 1, 2022, succeeding Murray McConnachie whose term comes to an end the day before, on Dec. 31. McConnachie was appointed to the board in 2018, filling the shoes of long-time director Gord DeRosa, of Trail.

Marino’s family’s history in the Kootenays dates back to the 1800s. She was born and raised in Trail and now lives in Warfield.

Marino is an executive coach and has provided leadership across a wide spectrum of community engagement, health care, corporate and volunteer initiatives.

She has been involved in major fundraising campaigns and various community enhancing projects, marketing strategies and engagement programs.

“Betty Anne has a solid background of aiding people in the region through her work and volunteer experiences, and I look forward to seeing how she applies her skills to supporting the efforts of Columbia Basin Trust,” said Katrine Conroy, Kootenay West MLA, minister responsible for the Trust and B.C. forestry minister.

“I also wish to thank Murray McConnachie for his dedication to his community and the region, and in helping the Trust make a difference in the Columbia Basin.”

Reappointed to the board were Carol Andrews and Bill van Yzerloo, both of Castlegar, and Don McCormick, from Kimberley.

“It is always a bittersweet time when our board membership changes; we have the hard task of saying goodbye to people who have had such significant impact on the organization, along with the wonderful experience of welcoming new directors to our team,” said Jocelyn Carver, Trust board chair.

“We thank Murray for his commitment to helping the people, communities and organizations of the Basin — and welcome Betty Anne, who will make a valuable addition to this board.”

The Trust is governed by a 12-member board of directors. The five regional districts in the Basin and the Ktunaxa Nation Council each nominate a director, and the Province of BC appoints the remaining six directors. All directors must reside in the Basin.

