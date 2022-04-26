Trail welcomes new lead administrator

Colin McClure will start his new role as Trail’s chief administrative officer and chief finanical officer in June. Photo: City of Trail

After seven or-so months of two key jobs being vacant at city hall, the municipality announced last week that one top-tier executive has been hired to fill both roles and oversee daily operations for the City of Trail.

Colin McClure will start work as Trail’s new Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer in early June.

“I am grateful and excited for this career opportunity,” said McClure. “Collaborating with council, staff, and community stakeholders in a transparent manner is a key priority for this position. I look forward to building strong relationships with the team as we work on Trail’s strategic plans and goals.”

McClure is a certified public and chartered accountant. The city says he comes from a diverse background of leadership, progressive management, and financial stewardship.

For the past 11 years, he has worked as chief financial officer for the City of Nelson. Moreover, McClure recently took on the dual role as Nelson’s deputy chief administrative officer and chief financial officer while also providing financial services, expertise and oversight to some of the smaller municipalities in the region.

Prior to working in municipal government, McClure was the finance director at Selkirk College.

Trail city council had originally planned to divide the two roles after an organizational review was completed in 2021; however, upon reviewing the candidates, Mayor Lisa Pasin says it was apparent that McClure’s expertise in both fields was ideal for a combined role.

“The recruitment process took longer than anticipated, but we wanted to ensure a perfect fit,” Pasin adds. “We are thrilled to welcome Colin and can’t wait to get him familiar with our employees and citizens. We encourage everyone to welcome Colin as he settles into our community.”

In short, a chief administrative officer supervises the daily operations of an organization and is ultimately responsible for its performance. The chief financial officer has the primary responsibility for managing an organization’s finances, including financial planning, management of financial risks, record-keeping, and financial reporting. In some sectors, this officer is also responsible for analysis of data.

About Trail

Trail is a unique and culturally rich West Kootenay town situated on the Columbia River with a population of 8,300. Trail offers outstanding recreational facilities, an abundance of outdoor activities, an active arts and culture community, and a variety of service clubs and organizations. See www.trail.ca for more information.

