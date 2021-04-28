TWA member Laurie Bursaw is no slouch when it comes to getting his hands dirty. The soon to be 90 year old volunteered his time to take down barbed wire fencing in the Pend d'Oreille last week.

Trail wildlife remove hazards to help wildlife in the Pend d’Oreille Valley

The three-strand barbed wire fence with metal posts poses a serious danger for ungulates

Eight members of Trail Wildlife Association did some heavy lifting last week in a project that aims to remove nearly 1.5 km of fencing in the Pend d’Oreille Valley.

The three-strand barbed wire fence with metal posts poses a serious hazard for ungulates, especially white-tailed deer.

The effort is being funded by the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program and FortisBC.

The April work-party is part of phase I of the project, with more volunteer work planned for the fall and for 2022.

“The key problem is that this fencing bisects a major corridor for the movement of white-tailed deer,” says TWA executive member and work-party organizer John Gwilliam. “And we often observe deer hair on the fencing barbs, so we know they’re getting caught up on it.”

The fence, located at the top end of the Pend d’Oreille Valley next to the electrical substation, was originally installed in the 1990s to keep cattle off the right-of-way that had received some restoration work. Now it serves no purpose, and not only poses a threat to wildlife but is also an eyesore.

Some of the metal posts and wire will be re-purposed at TWA’s shooting range, and the remaining metal was taken to the recycling depot in Salmo.

“We’re spacing out the work parties because none of us are spring chickens, so we need a good rest between each push,” joked fellow TWA executive member Rick Fillmore.

Humour aside, it is an accurate description of the hardy group of volunteers—after all, pulling metal posts from rocky ground is no mean feat.

The youngest among them is in their mid-60’s and the eldest, Laurie Bursaw, turns 90 later this year. Now that is something to inspire anyone.

Read: TV show films West Kootenay hunting trip


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hundreds of travellers landing in Canada test positive for COVID-19 variants
Next story
O’Toole in ‘listening mode’ on idea of mandatory voting in Canada

Just Posted

File
Trail and District RCMP faced a week of wild encounters

The RCMP helped bust out a bear locked in a Rossland resident’s vehicle

The Trail Wildlife Association members helped clear aging wire fencing from the Pend d’Oreille Valley. Photo submitted
Trail wildlife remove hazards to help wildlife in the Pend d’Oreille Valley

The three-strand barbed wire fence with metal posts poses a serious danger for ungulates

Castlegar doctor Megan Taylor contracted COVID-19 in November, now she is urging residents to get vaccinated. This photo was taken before the pandemic. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay doctor makes plea and answers questions about COVID vaccines

Castlegar’s Dr. Megan Taylor answers questions from patients

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Currently, there are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Interior Health

The alley behind the cold weather shelter has seen recent conflicts between businesses and homeless.
City of Trail council meets with RCMP to reclaim downtown core

Conflicts between businesses and homeless prompts city of Trail to call emergency meeting

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 26, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole in ‘listening mode’ on idea of mandatory voting in Canada

Erin O’Toole has said he did not support proportional representation electoral reform

(VancityReynolds/Twitter)
‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines

Less than one-quarter of Canadians have received their first dose

A person stands in the window in a room at a government-authorized COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, February 28, 2021. More than 2,000 people returning to Canada since mandatory hotel quarantines began have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a quarter of them were infected with one of the variants of concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hundreds of travellers landing in Canada test positive for COVID-19 variants

Feds are being pressured to take even more steps to keep new variants from getting into the country

The SASCU Recreation Centre is serving as a COVID-19 mass immunization clinic. (File photo)
Volunteer staff at Shuswap vaccination clinic replaced by paid out-of-town workers

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo questions how and why volunteers relieved of duties

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record with 1,401 block tower

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Health Minister Adrian Dix defends government strategy

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

Most Read