Canada Day 2019 was a blast at Beaver Creek Provincial Park for hundreds of locals, including Bill Hanlon (left) and Ray Tenisci. (Trail Times file photo)

Trail will celebrate Canada Day 2020, but not as a community

Pandemic leads to cancellation of annual July 1 event at Beaver Creek Provincial Park

You can still be red, white and patriotic on July 1.

But with the pandemic showing no signs of letting up anytime soon – you’ll have to do it from your own home and not as part of the annual gathering for Canada Day at Beaver Creek.

Previous: Photos from 2019 Canada Day in Greater Trail

The City of Trail confirmed on Tuesday that many were already expecting – due to the social gathering restrictions and BC Park closures currently in place for COVID-19 prevention, the Canada Day celebration committee has made the decision to cancel this year’s event scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, at Beaver Creek Provincial Park and Gyro Park.

“We understand the cancellation of this event is very disappointing,” said Wayne Hodgson of the Trail Kiwanis Club and chair of the Canada Day Celebration Committee.

“Celebrating Canada Day is very important to all of us, but we will take no chances of hosting an event during the pandemic. We look forward to resuming the event in 2021.”

The Canada Day celebrations usually include an array of family-friendly activities at the park during the day and fireworks at dusk in Gyro Park.

“Although we’ve cancelled the activities and fireworks, we do encourage everyone to acknowledge and celebrate Canada Day with members of their household,” said Hodgson.

“It’s still important to show our appreciation for this day and celebrate our patriotism.”

The July 1 event is organized by the Trail Kiwanis Club, Trail Parks and Recreation, local community groups, and many volunteers.

“Although we can’t celebrate Canada Day in a social gathering environment, we recognize that July 1 is a significant date for Canadians everywhere,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin.

“The City of Trail will schedule the Victoria Street Bridge lights to shine red in honour of the holiday, and we thank all community members for their commitment to stay at home and protect our community from the spread of COVID-19.”

For the latest on Covid click here: Trail Times latest COVID-19 news


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
