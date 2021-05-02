Instead of getting a Maltese puppy through an online sale, a Trail woman was scammed of $400 and sadly, received no puppy. Photo: Noelle on Unsplash

Instead of getting a Maltese puppy through an online sale, a Trail woman was scammed of $400 and sadly, received no puppy. Photo: Noelle on Unsplash

Trail woman bilked of $400 in puppy scam

RCMP advise the pandemic has increased the number of puppy scams being perpetrated

After a Trail woman was cheated of hundreds of dollars, the Trail RCMP detachment is echoing a province-wide police advisory warning of ongoing online puppy scams.

The Trail RCMP received a complaint the afternoon of April 24 wherein the caller reported a suspect who was falsely claiming to sell Maltese puppies through social media in Trail.

A 60-year-old Trail woman reported she had sent a $400 electronic transfer to the suspect; however, she did not receive her puppy as promised.

Trail RCMP remind the public that money sent electronically cannot be recovered due to the complexity of these kinds of scams.

The Trail police recommend only exchanging money with trusted and verified sources before engaging in any exchange of funds.

More information about how to avoid being scammed can be obtained from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

READ MORE: Puppy scams skyrocket amid pandemic

READ MORE: Fraudsters scam $3M in puppy scams

In the last year, with so many people working from home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it seemed like the perfect time to bring home a new puppy to lavish with love. However, the BC RCMP warn there was also a rise in scams targeting prospective pet owners capitalizing on the demand for puppies.

How the scam generally works is the supposed “seller” will post an ad online for a puppy. When the victim inquires about the dog, they are asked to pay a deposit. Once the money has been sent, the victim is given a fake address to pick up the dog and, at that point, the suspect stops responding.

Police report they are also seeing ads claiming that the puppies need to be re-homed immediately because an emergency has befallen the poster of the ad. When the victim inquires about the dog, they are told a heartbreaking story and that the puppy will need to be shipped to its new home. The victim is asked to pay for transportation costs, as well as any insurance, and vaccination costs, often costing thousands of dollars.

RCMP urge online shoppers and puppy lovers to educate themselves and seriously consider adopting animals in person. Do your research on the breeders to ensure they are reputable. Do not pay by sending cash, money transfers, or money orders.

Tips to help you avoid scammers:

– If you are in the market for a pet, consider adopting one from a reputable rescue organization or contacting a registered breeder with the Canadian Kennel Club, and whenever possible going to meet the breeder and puppies.

– If the person is claiming to be a breeder, ask for the breeder registration information and verify the information.

– If someone is selling a purebred dog at a price that’s too good to be true, it is likely a scam.

– If an ad says the dog is being given away for free but then asks you to pay for travel and other additional costs, it is likely a scam.

– If the person is selling an animal, ask for the pet’s veterinarian clinic and call to confirm that the pet is a patient there.

– Ask for the seller’s phone number. Call and ask specific questions about what the person is selling. If they don’t give a phone number, it could be a sign of a scam.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sunday morning blaze destroys Castlegar home
Next story
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

Just Posted

Instead of getting a Maltese puppy through an online sale, a Trail woman was scammed of $400 and sadly, received no puppy. Photo: Noelle on Unsplash
Trail woman bilked of $400 in puppy scam

RCMP advise the pandemic has increased the number of puppy scams being perpetrated

Photo: Jennifer Small
PHOTOS: Sunday morning blaze destroys Castlegar home

The fire occurred in the 3200 block of 5th Avenue in Castlegar

In 2009, an accident involving a flare and bear banger pen similar to this one, killed an Alberta teen. Photo: Red Deer Advocate
Trail RCMP ask for tips to identify three men

The suspects were reported to be letting off bear bangers near a camp under the Old Trail Bridge

Interior Health is urging anyone aged 18 and older to register for vaccination — May 1, 2021. (File photo)
Interior Health urges all adults to register as vaccinations ramp up

Anyone 18 and older can register on the province’s Get Vaccinated system today

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘It was an amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s two intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

Most Read