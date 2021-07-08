A woman has formally been charged with arson in relation to a fire lit under the Old Trail Bridge on May 25. Photo: Stephen Miller

Trail woman charged with arson

A large fire was intentionally lit under the Old Trail Bridge just before 5 p.m. May 25

A Trail woman has been formally charged with arson in relation to a large fire lit under the Old Trail Bridge several weeks ago.

This case stems from the late afternoon of May 25 when Trail police and regional firefighters responded to a tent on fire underneath the old bridge, a crossing which has been closed to traffic since 2010.

The blaze was large and easily seen from across the Columbia River.

Kootenay Boundary firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and ensured there was no further potential for flare-ups.

Through an investigation the Trail RCMP undertook at the scene that day, it was alleged the fire was intentionally set by the Trail woman.

She was arrested at the scene and subsequently released from custody.

On July 7, Crown counsel for the Trail area approved the charge of arson.

The woman is set to appear in the Rossland courthouse later this month.

