Trail woman faces charges of drug possession, stolen property

A Trail woman is facing drug and theft charges after an arrest in downtown Trail on Saturday.

This case began the night of April 25 at 11:30 p.m. in downtown Trail, when the district RCMP located a white Dodge Neon in the 800 block of Victoria Street, bearing British Columbia licence plates that were believed to have been recently stolen.

The 37-year-old female driver of Trail, was arrested for possession of the stolen licence plates by police.

Subsequent to her arrest, officers report that they found a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

She is slated to make an initial appearance in the Rossland courthouse on July 9 to face one count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

