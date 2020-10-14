Trail woman suffers serious injuries during alleged assault

Police were called to a Trail home on Sunday afternoon

The Trail RCMP is reporting a disturbing case of violence against a woman that occurred Sunday afternoon.

This case began on Oct. 11 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when Trail and Greater District police officers responded to an incident at a Trail address.

Police report that a 66-year-old Trail woman was allegedly assaulted in the home by a Trail man, 43.

The victim and the man were well known to one another.

The woman sustained serious bodily injuries.

She was taken to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for medical treatment and later released.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested and later released on strict conditions, which include that he is not to have any contact with the victim or return to the residence.

“The full findings of the investigation conducted by Trail RCMP will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for a full charge assessment,” Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported in a Wednesday news brief.

The man could face criminal assault related charges and is expected to make his first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Dec. 10.



