Trail’s own McHappy Day McHelper

On May 11, Const. Ryder Heim of the Trail and Greater District RCMP participated in McHappy Day, at McDonald’s Restaurant, in downtown Trail.

Trail RCMP assisted in the McHappy Day event to help the health foundation at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) raise money for the ongoing Ambulatory Care Campaign.

KBRH Health Foundation’s major campaign is a two-year, $750,000 Ambulatory Care Campaign which will support the $38.8 million Phase 2 Pharmacy/Ambulatory Care Project at the hospital.

This expansive project will see extensive renovations to ambulatory care and oncology departments, including moving day surgery procedures into the newly expanded space above the emergency wing.

About McHappy Day

What is McHappy Day?

Every year, McDonald’s® Canada franchisees and Crew across the country host McHappy Day, an annual day of community giving to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and other local charities across Canada.

Who are you helping on McHappy Day?

In an average year, RMHC® supports more than 26,000 families from over 3,400 communities across Canada. Through 33 programs (16 Houses and 17 Family Rooms), across the country, we provide families with a place to stay together and close to their sick child in hospital. Since the first House opened in Toronto in 1981, RMHC Canada has helped over 436,000 families with sick children stay together.

