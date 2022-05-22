Trail’s own McHappy Day McHelper

About McHappy Day
What is McHappy Day?
Every year, McDonald’s® Canada franchisees and Crew across the country host McHappy Day, an annual day of community giving to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and other local charities across Canada.
Who are you helping on McHappy Day?
In an average year, RMHC® supports more than 26,000 families from over 3,400 communities across Canada. Through 33 programs (16 Houses and 17 Family Rooms), across the country, we provide families with a place to stay together and close to their sick child in hospital. Since the first House opened in Toronto in 1981, RMHC Canada has helped over 436,000 families with sick children stay together.
