Masks are mandatory for BC Transit riders. (BC Transit/Facebook)

Transit buses to get new pandemic doors

Transit reports 633 buses across 34 provincial transit systems will have full driver doors installed

BC Transit continues to accelerate the safety of its passengers and drivers.

Ridership in the West Kootenay Transit System will soon see buses equipped with full driver doors designed to protect the health and safety of transit operators.

The removable door, made of laminated tempered glass, will sit to the right of the operator between them and the fare box.

The full driver door windows can be adjusted to account for sightlines associated with different seat positions.

FulldriverdoorinstallationswillbecarriedoutinTrailoverthenextfewweeks.Thenewdoorswillreplacethevinylpanelsputupasprotectivebarriersinresponsetothepandemic.CommunityandhandyDARTbusesinbothsystemswillcontinuetobeequippedwithvinylpanels.

Installations will continue in Nelson next month to complete retrofits on Vicinity buses that require an alternate door design.

BC Transit reports that 633 buses will be retrofitted with full driver doors across 34 provincial transit systems by the end of September.

All future new buses in the fleet will arrive with the doors pre-installed.

